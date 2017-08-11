The Secret History Behind England’s Deadly Sarin Gas Plant

During the Cold War, at a single facility, the British military covertly produced enough chemical weapons to kill every person on earth five times over -- and in the process dozens of their own were left dead.
In May 1953, when Ronald Maddison volunteered for scientific tests conducted by the British armed forces, he was told the experiments were part of efforts to research the common cold.
He was lied to.
Instead, like many others, Maddison, a leading aircraftman in the Royal Air Force, became a guinea pig for chemical weapons tests. He entered Britain’s main chemical warfare lab and received, without his knowledge or informed consent, 200 milligrams of liquid sarin dripped directly onto his sleeve, which seeped through the fabric onto his skin.
Ministry of Defense (MOD) scientists used “volunteers” like Maddison to design protective equipment and improve their own sarin for potential offensive use. The doses weren’t intended to be lethal; everyone already knew sarin killed quickly. Maddison was given just enough to gather more data into how sarin worked and how it could be stopped – or so they thought.
Within minutes this “routine” experiment went horrendously wrong.
Years later, ambulance driver Alfred Thornhill described his trip to the hospital with Maddison: “His whole body was convulsing… I saw his leg rise up from the bed and I saw his skin begin turning blue. It started from the ankle and started spreading up his leg.” Thornhill said the effects seemed to mirror those of an electrocution.
Terry Alderson, who like Maddison was another “volunteer” around that same time, later furiously described the lies told to him: “It was Russian roulette. Reading between the lines they have got away with murder. Our health was never monitored afterwards and nobody knows how many died. This shows what liars [the MOD] were – nobody volunteered for these tests, we were sent in there like sheep.”
Forty-five minutes after being dosed, Maddison died. His death was immediately covered up. Home Secretary David Maxwell-Fyfe requested the coroner’s inquest remain secret, citing national security.
The sarin gas that killed Maddison was manufactured and tested at the “Chemical Defense Establishment,” which was set along a remote stretch of southwest England’s Cornish coast, an area of sparse employment, with a small population, far from prying eyes. Today Cornwall is best associated with stunning sunsets. Few know that it hides one of Britain’s darkest secrets.
* * *
The recent use of sarin by Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has again brought chemical weapons into the spotlight. Western governments, including the U.K., condemn the “poor man’s atom bomb,” citing international law. But the British government itself hasn’t always been quite so ethical.
After the Second World War, Britain was nearly bankrupt; the Empire was collapsing. But with the Cold War in full swing, the British military was still developing weapons, including weapons of mass destruction.
During the war against the Axis powers, Prime Minister Winston Churchill had advocated using both biological and chemical weapons, which the military was experimenting with. (The Scottish island of Gruinard became so saturated with weaponized anthrax during World War II field tests that it remained uninhabitable for decades.) But they were never unleashed in battle, partly because Churchill’s cabinet feared equal retaliation from Hitler.
But if they were going to manufacture chemical weapons of their own, the Brits needed a safe, remote location to do so, someplace where, if the worst should happen, there would be the fewest possible casualties. Royal Air Force base Portreath – or RAF Portreath, for short –had opened in 1941, built on what locals called Nancekuke Common in Cornwall. It was as good a place as any. Mothballed after the war, RAF Portreath was secluded and close to the sea, which was convenient for waste disposal. The few locals weren’t bound to ask many questions either. Any potential whistle-blowers knew they faced prosecution under the Official Secrets Act. Being government property, the authorities also had “Crown Immunity” to use RAF Portreath as they pleased, almost entirely without public oversight.
Still, local farmer Ernest Landry didn’t share the government’s enthusiasm for the base’s choice location. The Ministry of Supply used a compulsory purchase order to requisition much of his land to form part of the new complex. Landry was compensated, but he’d lost his farm’s water supply, which came in the form of a pond on that surrendered plot.
In a short memoir, Memories of Nancekuke, Landry described his anger when a Ministry of Supply official forced him into selling:
He said that I had a perfect right to go to arbitration, but if I did he would knock a thousand pounds off the purchase price and he would see to it [that] it cost me another 500 in expenses. This was said to me in front of a witness. I asked the witness afterwards what he thought about it. He said, “It’s no good … he would say he never said anything like that.”
Churchill was one of Nancekuke’s biggest boosters. As a battalion commander in World War I, he knew the devastating power of chemical weapons. He’d once made sure the Soviets did too. In the summer of 1919, while Secretary of State for War, his British troops fought the Bolsheviks in the Russian Civil War. On Churchill’s orders they used large amounts of Lewisite. Numerous Bolshevik-held villages were bombed by British aircraft, and Churchill’s fondness for gas didn’t stop there. In 1919 he openly advocated gassing rebellious tribes in northern India. Furious at what he called “squeamishness” from cabinet colleagues who blocked the plan, Churchill unpleasantly asked, “Why is it not fair for a British artilleryman to fire a shell which makes the said native sneeze? It really is too silly.”
Come 1950, Churchill’s keen desire for an independent British chemical weapons capability was largely inspired by intelligence reports showing the Soviets were developing their own. If, he reasoned, the Russians had it, then so should the British. According to declassified British documents disclosed in a 2001 TV documentary, Nancekuke would, in Churchill’s mind, evolve from a small pilot facility into a mass producer of sarin.
RAF Portreath became the “Chemical Defense Establishment, Nancekuke.” The factory enabled scientists to improve their production process and technology, and between 1954 and 1956, Nancecuke’s pilot plant produced 20 tons of sarin. The plant also produced several other chemical weapons like VX, Soman and Cyclosarin. Prospective employees were vetted; former staff members were reminded of secrecy laws and penalties for breaking them. The government discussed Nancekuke only when forced to, continually restricting public and press knowledge.
In 1965, as the counterculture became increasingly vocal, and trust and deference to authorities rapidly eroded, the secret of Nancekuke was exposed. Peace News magazine ran a story in December of that year attacking Nancekuke’s safety record. The article summarized what were rather benign incidents, citing “two occasions poison gas [escaped] and gas masks [had] to be worn.”
Tom Griffiths narrowly survived one. On March 31, 1958, he was ordered to fix a pipe that ran throughout the Nancekuke factory. He immediately noticed a single drop of liquid hanging from a flange. Griffiths knew it wasn’t water; it could only be sarin.
Griffiths bellowed a warning, jumped down the ladder he’d scaled, and he and his trailing co-worker staggered away, suffering sarin poisoning through inhalation.
According to one account of the incident: “Outside in the fresh air, as their breathing returned to normal and objects stopped swimming before them, with the happy-go-lucky fatalism born of working at Nancekuke, the two men congratulated each other on an extremely lucky escape.”
They weren’t lucky for long. Griffiths became chronically ill. Secrecy laws prevented him from discussing Nancekuke, even with doctors, and in 1971 he applied for a disability pension. A medical tribunal rejected it.
* * *
It took decades for information about Nancekuke’s WMD production to emerge. Even today some files remain classified. Over the years there have been senior government ministers that were never told about the site. In 1969 it was reported that hundreds of animals died around Nancekuke without any explanation.
Nancekuke never employed more than 200 workers at any time. Between 1950 and 1969, nine died there, and numerous others like Tom Griffiths developed permanent health problems. Some were threatened with prosecution if they revealed anything.
But Griffiths did file a lawsuit. He claimed his medical records would have undoubtedly proved long-term poisoning. However, in the early stages of the proceedings, his filed records vanished. He settled out of court in 1976 for a mere £110, which at the time equated to roughly $60.
Now my concern for the mental health of my children is making me finally face my family’s past.
Daddy sat in the rickety metal folding chair, his eyes hidden by the dark sunglasses he had taken to wearing day and night. During the day, I would tell myself it was to shield himself from the uneven sunlight that would shine into the living room. At night, however, the sunglasses protected us. He wasn’t violent. There were no flying fists or abusive shouts coming from our two-bedroom apartment. Not like some of the Pakistani immigrant families we knew in our community, in which the fathers would assuage their sorrows and humiliations by leaving a trail of tears and cowered silences where their children once played. No, the sunglasses shielded us from his stare, unrelenting, shadowed, looking out into space as if he was seeing another life play out. His cigarette made a slow glowing arc from the glass ashtray on the folding table to his mouth, hidden behind the curling gray smoke.
“I think it’s pretty, the way Daddy’s hands glow and the smoke climbs in to the sky,” I said to my older brother. “It’s not pretty,” Kamran replied curtly, only ten years old but already aged beyond his years, the unfortunate side effect of being the only boy sandwiched between two sisters, the unwitting man of the house when my father sat with his thoughts. “It just means he’s sick. You can always tell when he’s sick. He stops talking, smokes all day and then it gets bad. We don’t talk about it. But he’s so sick that he can’t be our Daddy right now.”
Schizophrenia is a word I learned even before I could speak properly. I don’t know when I heard it. We never said it out loud. Not in our family. Not within our Pakistani immigrant community in New York. In the world I grew up in, mental illness was a taboo topic. But I knew the word I could barely pronounce was attached to Daddy. Only when he was sick, though. Really, really sick. And only within the walls of our Borough Park apartment. Outside of our little apartment, for the outside world, for the aunties clad in satiny salwar kameez or cheap wool pants and ill-fitting sweaters, who would take the train down to the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway stop to visit my mother, for them the diagnosis was simply depression.
“He lost his job and we have all of these bills, of course, of course he’s depressed,” Mummy said. “He’ll be better soon. Inshallah.”
Inshallah. God willing. It became the prayer and the demand we based our lives on. God wouldn’t have brought my parents and my brother and sister from Pakistan to New York, only to leave them in darkness. He wouldn’t have brought me into the world just as Daddy’s mental illness began to spiral out of control, when he was still a young man, not even 40 yet. God wouldn’t have done all of that if he didn’t plan on making it better. We just had to wait. And hope. And pray. He would get better and then we would carry on with the hopes and dreams that my parents had originally imagined in their little North Nazimabad house, in the humid coastal city of Karachi. Daddy’s depression simply hit the pause button on those dreams. Inshallah.
The label of depression made complete sense to our immigrant community. How many of our uncles and aunties, having left behind good jobs and respectable homes in Pakistan, grew depressed and disheartened when the American Dream did not embrace them right away. It was easy to understand depression. In our case, it was also a lie.
Lying became ingrained in my DNA for almost 40 years. It became a comfortable shawl that I wrapped myself in even though I had no rational reason to do so. I was educated and knew the medical reasons behind schizophrenia, how it was an unfortunate gamble involving genetics and environmental stress factors in which the loser had to pay with his sanity. I knew that the sick man who filled up notebooks with grandiose ideas and inventions in cramped illegible handwriting was not the same man who sang Bollywood songs from the 1950s and 1960s, his angelic voice rising clear and deep, when he was well. I knew that celebrities, such as Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd, had been geniuses that struggled with the disease. It was out in the open. The world had definitely changed since I was a child growing up in the eighties.
Just not in my community. Within the Pakistani-Muslim community in the United States, the attitudes towards mental illness have remained as negative as ever. Among the uneducated or superstitious, mental illness is a supernatural affliction, possibly from djinn possession. Wear a blessed taweez from a sheikh and pray salat, sister, and the mind will be all clear!
For the educated, mental disorders are considered a real illness but nonetheless shameful, indicating a feebleness of mind and self-control. Bad blood. We don’t want to marry into that family, their genes are bad. The word paagal, which means crazy in Urdu, still cuts through me like a knife. As a child, the world sounded like a sneer made audible. We weren’t allowed to use the words paagal, or its English translation, for any reason in our house. It’s a tradition I’ve carried on within my only family.
After my father passed away in his sleep almost seven years ago, part of me thought we were finally free of the stigma, finally free of fear, finally free of the isolation we often felt. After all, he had died as the proud owner of a beautiful little house with a lemon tree in the backyard. His children had grown and embarked on successful careers and marriages. He had grandchildren to spoil who loved their Nanoo completely with the untarnished innocence of childhood. All in all, it was a peaceful culmination to a tumultuous life. The lies should have ended. But upon his death, we found ourselves continuing to pretend that schizophrenia had never touched our lives. We all but erased any discussion of his so-called depression in an effort to honor his memory – as if the shame of mental illness could follow him into the afterlife. For us, the stigma didn’t end with his death. It simply passed on to the rest of the family.
And that family now includes my three children and my two nephews. When my children were born, I worried about what I would say to them. How I would explain that within their DNA lived a hidden disease, dormant in some, rearing its ugly head in others. The rational side of me, the one that was Westernized and educated, said there was no grand explanation needed. It was an illness like cancer or heart disease, part of their genetic makeup but one that may never emerge. But there was another side of me, born of culture, bred in secrets that held on to the stigma that mental illness retained in my society. The fear that asks “what will people say?”
So I watched them covertly, looking for signs, overanalyzing every misplaced laugh or spacey stare out the car window. One day my daughter came home and excitedly told me that there were voices in her head. “I like Joy a lot, Mom, because she makes me happy. She tells me about all the wonderful things in the world,” she said. “I don’t like Anger, though. He makes me see red.”
My heart suddenly stopped as I looked up from my book. “You hear voices?” I asked her, attempting to keep my own voice neutral even as a dull thudding sensation began to spread from my temples to the back of my neck. My husband, who came in behind her, quickly walked over to me. “Relax, she’s talking about the Pixar movie “Inside Out,” he said, putting his hand on my arm. “The main character’s emotions are portrayed as voices in her head. We just came from seeing the movie. It’s not what you think.”
I nodded and managed a smile at my daughter as she ran upstairs to listen to her iPod. I felt a sudden, dizzying rush of emotions: gratitude, fear, but most of all, love. I was shaken but I knew that no matter what may come, I would accept her and love her. I would never hide from anything that made her who she was. It was an acceptance that I had never really been able to give my own father. And I was deeply ashamed, not of him but of myself.
At that moment, I realized that the specter of schizophrenia would always hang over me because it is in everything I am today. It is the corrosive suspicion in my heart that makes me question not only the innocuous actions of my loved ones but also myself for any signs of illness. It is the source of the anxiety attacks that have plagued me since I was a teenager. It is the source of the self-doubt that haunts me whenever I am about to embark on a new challenge – the mocking voice in my own head that wonders whether my ambitions are really just delusions of grandeur. It is the lie I maintain to the world to hide the fragility I feel every morning when I open my eyes.
And it’s the judgment that I unwittingly still held against my father, the man who would try to smile at me no matter how many voices assailed him. The man who loved me completely even when he couldn’t love himself. By denying his illness for years, I denied the strength and perseverance of the man who suffered from it. I held him accountable for my shame. I blamed him for a crime he had no part in committing. And by hiding from it, I hoped that maybe I could rewrite our history. But that would rewrite the man that my father truly was. Brilliant, soft spoken, ambitious, proud, complicated, troubled, bitter, schizophrenic.
I still tell myself every day that if I pray hard enough, maybe my children will never suffer from it. Maybe they will never feel the shame that we felt growing up when people, hearing idle gossip about my dad, would avoid us at parties as if his illness was either contagious or dangerous. Maybe they will never have to look at themselves in the mirror and see themselves as pariahs.
Maybe. But I won’t hide from the word schizophrenia anymore. My children will know their grandfather in all of his glory and messiness. And they will be proud of him for everything he suffered and sacrificed and endured. I will join them in that sense of pride. I just wish it hadn’t taken me so long to feel it.
To understand the drug that has shaped my country's history, I set my fear aside and got to work.
I meet Aura, a formidable and untrusting Afro-Colombian woman, at the side of the main road in a sweltering 86-degree heat. I am looking for a job. I want to spend a week harvesting coca in the forest, working as a raspachín, or “scraper.”
“They will think you’re a spy,” she says. “And spies who seek to reveal the location of cocaine factories or guerrilla camps are treated horribly.”
Her fears are well-founded. This region of the Pacific coastline in the Southern Colombian department of Nariño has been a historic battle ground for FARC and ELN rebel fighters, paramilitary groups and narcos, drug-traffickers each commanding their own private army. And ultimately, inevitably, it is the local, rural population of campesinos that end up paying the human cost of war. Between 1990 and the end of 2000, hundreds were raped, kidnapped and massacred here, to be buried in mass graves. Nariño became an open wound.
Our conversation takes place in the middle of a “commercial zone,” a cluster of street vendors and small businesses on the road linking the department capital of Pasto to the port town of Tumaco. Settlements like this one have seen their population double in recent years due to the cocaine industry.
Llorente is a small town located west of Nariño, near the sea. Houses are concentrated at the edge of the highway and surrounded by African palm tree plantations. The sun reflects blindingly off the asphalt. The pavements are saturated with junk for sale: cooking pans, diamante-encrusted clothing, entire tables of meat and dry fish, giving the place a distinct aroma. “Bush meat for sale” declares one cardboard sign near the remains of a skinned deer.
It is 11 a.m. and music blasts from the bars and clubs. Inside, Afro-Colombians are dancing, their all-nighters showing clearly on their faces; indigenous men of the local Awa community are doubled over tables crammed with beer bottles. Outside, meanwhile, women and children from the same community sit waiting on the pavement. During my conversation with Aura, a group of mestizos come and go in flashy trucks and a constant whirlpool of motorcycles swirls around us.
Aura is a mother of four and a coca leaf raspadora.
“Why are you doing this?” she says.
“I didn’t choose it,” I say. “It was necessary.”
“What do you mean?”
“Like all Colombians, I grew up listening more to Pablo Escobar, the great drug lord, than to the founders of the Republic. I want to tell the true human face of that story.”
Aura agrees to introduce me to her husband and family, all of whom are dedicated to coca paste production, and to let me stay there until I can get a job. We drive for thirty minutes in a dilapidated-looking car to the area known as Bajo Mira, an extensive territory on the banks of the majestic River Mira, home to various small settlements. Here every family has lost somebody, either “disappeared or violently killed,” says Aura. However, the ceasefire between the government and the FARC rebel group, which began about two years ago, seems to have improved public order somewhat. As I am learning, a deep mistrust of outsiders remains intact.
At Aura’s family home, I eat boiled plantain while the children stare at me, goggle-eyed. The house is a wooden structure, raised on stilts. Everything inside is made of wood. There are two rooms that sleep six people, and a small soot-filled kitchen where I will sleep with the children. On a wooden porch, the family dries cocoa seeds that they sometimes sell in Tumaco. Recently, following the last big oil spillage into the river at the end of 2015, they built their own pool for clean drinking water. The plants that line the banks of the River Mira are completely stained with petrol, and the current carries black crude oil downstream.
The week passes slowly until the arrival of a soaking wet dog announces the return of Léder, Aura’s husband, from the forest. The children jump about him, bombarding him with questions, as he ties up the horse. He enters the house, filling the room with the stench of gasoline. Aura serves coffee and bread, filling Léder in on my arrival as we wait for the lentils to finish cooking. He greets me by name, removes his swamp-filled boots, takes a bath, and retires to the hammock in the kitchen, where he watches me in silence.
Léder and Aura are an unlikely couple. Léder’s strong indigenous features speak of his roots in the Amazonian region of Putomayo. Aura, an afrodescendiente, grew up on the banks of the river, and speaks as loudly as if she were trying to talk to someone on the far bank. Her husband speaks in a whisper. Long before becoming the owner of his own coca paste laboratory, Léder learnt the tricks of the trade in Bajo Putomayo, during the time when paramilitaries would leave a handful of dead bodies daily at the side of the road. He arrived at the Pacific Coast twenty years ago with nothing, fleeing war. The one thing he knew how to do well was scrape coca, and so was soon employed as a raspachín.
The family has been in business for three years now, sowing their own coca plants in these wastelands, cultivating the crops I was hoping to get to see, with Léder’s consent. And, like so many other campesinofamilies, whether they have their own crops or buy the leaves loose, they have taken the risk of installing their own homemade processing lab. The real money lies in not only growing and harvesting the plant, but preparing paste from the leaves.
The biggest fear is always being caught: the army is omnipresent, circling the area by both air and land. Since the United States launched their “Plan Colombia” initiative in the late ’90s, thousands of raspachinesand paste cookers have been jailed, and hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops (both illicit and legitimate) have been destroyed by Glyphosate. In this game, the risks are as high as the gains.
Léder fell in love with Aura 20 years ago at a village party, and they have four children whose physiques are African but whose features are Amazonian. After dinner, Léder falls asleep in the hammock, to wake rested and animated the next morning. As usual, he rises early to feed the chickens and inspect the cocoa beans. At nine o’clock, men arrive to claim their wages for the previous week’s work harvesting. For harvested coca, Léder pays 6,000 pesos (about two dollars) for each 25-pound unit. Each man knows exactly how much he has harvested but awaits Léder’s confirmation. The boss takes out a small notebook, smeared with mud and gasoline. “R”: 16 arrobas, “Trompón”: 12, “Puerco”: 13, etc.
A crop, or tajo, can be harvested every two or three months. Léder has three tajos, allowing for a cyclical regrowth of two crops whilst the third is being harvested. In this way, coca paste can be prepared every two weeks.
These lands, now filled with plantations, were once virgin forest. Although always inhabited by various small Indigenous communities, the area was most marked by the arrival of descendants of Africans brought over and enslaved by the Spanish conquerors. Once escaped or freed, the Afro-descendants sought protection in jungle areas like Nariño, where they settled, deforesting hundreds of hectares and forming their own community councils.
This was the beginning of a long struggle for civil rights that would eventually result in the landmark creation of Law 70 in 1993, to guarantee and protect Afro-Colombian identity and liberties. However, this fight is another sad example of a social movement that the FARC rebel group took advantage of, seeking to increase support and legitimize themselves by adopting existing causes. The manipulated leaders of the movement were subsequently, and wrongly, implicated as FARC sympathizers and assassinated by paramilitary groups.
* * *
After three days, Léder agrees to take me to his laboratory. At four a.m., six of us set off into the rain and endless palm tree plantations, Léder on horseback and us, his entourage of scrapers, on foot. We trudge quickly and silently between swampy trenches and small streams that, despite being deep in the forest, emit a nostril-burning odor. Here, the insects are on another level. The forest teems with life, almost a living, breathing organism in itself.
By six in the morning, we arrive at the tajo, hidden in the forest. The other scrapers wrap lengths of cloth between their index finger and thumb. Each man positions himself at the head of a line of at least 20 coca plants and, holding the first plant still between his feet, pulls the leaves from the stem upwards. As they work, murmured conversations are heard between the furrows. The harvest is collected in huge hessian cloths full of leaves that each worker drags with him through the crops.
My inexperience is clear. Without protection, my fingers blister instantly. By ten o’clock, I have scraped only six plants, while the others are finishing their first line and preparing for the second, packing their yield into sacks. It is monotonous work. Exposed to the sun and plagued by thousands of bugs, each scraper finds their rhythm. Some manage to de-leaf a plant in less than three minutes.
From time to time, a weed wacker interrupts the silence. When midday arrives, everyone seeks shade under a banana tree to eat and talk. “R” wants to buy a motorbike with his wages. “Puerco,” a defiant break-up song playing from the mobile phone he has tied to his arm, only wants to go to the “Chongo,” a well-known brothel near Tumaco. Aura says that if the army doesn’t fumigate their crops with Glyphosate this year, she and her husband will finish building their house with proper materials.
The sound of the weed wacker comes from the laboratory about two hundred meters away. Camouflaged by the remaining trees, dripping in thick vines, the lab is little more than a plastic shack. Surrounding the makeshift building are over 500 litres of gasoline in plastic drums that, at night, must be hidden to avoid robbery and the eyes of the military. The discovery of even one gasoline bottle would mean a grenade dropped from a plane and the end of everything.
After lunch, the raspachines carry their immense sacks of harvested coca leaves into the forest, where Léder and his notebook await. At the laboratory, Léder’s eldest son hooks the sacks onto a scale tied to a tree trunk. “Puerco,” with 74 kilos, harvested the most. He celebrates, pouting and blowing air kisses, as we all look on with sun-stroked faces.
I watch, my hands destroyed, my skin covered in jungle boils. For the next four days, I try to keep up with the other raspachines, but in the end, I cannot harvest more than 20 kilos. The thick air and intense exhaustion are nothing compared to the anxiety knowing that I am in the middle of a battleground. Every time I pick up my camera, I feel a spike of fear, and pray that some armed group doesn’t choose this moment to pass through and ask why I’m taking pictures.
After four days’ grind, not one single plant remains to scrape. On the fourth day, Léder pays his men and they return to their homes. Some head to other plantations to continue scraping; others go down to Llorente to spend their wages or pay their debts. Léder, Aura, their children and I remain, confined to the laboratory, preparing to make coca paste. Aura cooks up an insipid dish of rice with river water that we mix with cheap tuna – the typical meal in this line of work – and Léder works late carrying up gasoline from the road.
The next day, everything is ready. The floor of the shack is strewn with coca leaves sheltering from the rain: a mountain of pale greenness in which the children play, making angels and burying themselves. The harvest is chopped into a fine picadillo using the weed wacker, and then mixed with generous amounts of lime. Everybody chips in, the eldest son taking charge of the heavier tasks while Aura and the children help their father with the mixing.
The picadillo is transferred into a huge 2,000-liter container, black and filthy, to which Léder carefully adds 240 liters of pure gasoline. The air fills with the stench. Half an hour later, Léder removes a plank of wood that was blocking a hole at the back of the enormous container. A beautiful, emerald green liquid spills out into a metal can that acts as a channel into another, smaller container. “Here we go,” says our satisfied plantation owner.
The 240 liters of gasoline, with extract of coca, are carefully collected in their totality by the eldest son. A solution of sulphuric acid and water is stirred in, turning the liquid a yellowish color.As it dissolves into the water, the gasoline separates. A cross-section of the containers would reveal a three-tiered desert with a dark green base, followed by a layer of whitish water, and another greenish layer of gasoline. The top layer is removed and left to settle with a caustic soda. This unwanted “dirty gasoline layer,” as Aura calls it, is thrown into the river. A few minutes later, a gum forms on the surface of the clear liquid, which is collected into a pot.
Outside, the children play, and a helicopter circles overhead. Léder goes outside to take a look: it is a Sikorsky Arpía, a model built especially for the Colombian Armed Forces, often seen in these skies scouring the area for coca kitchens. The family, however, doesn’t pay it much attention. They return to the thick liquid, straining it through a muslin cloth into another container. The muslin retains a white paste that looks like ground corn but smells like burnt caramel, and the end of the process is in sight. The paste is now heated over a wood fire and begins to excrete a black, unnatural-looking liquid. This is disposed of, leaving a sticky cream, which, as it cools, turns the color of a Cuban cigar.
Here is the final product. Léder’s face glows with happiness through the exhaustion. One hectare of coca planted, 90 arrobas harvested, 1120 kilos of leaves, 200 liters of gasoline… The final result, at this stage, is two and a half kilos of produce.
The average return of a harvest of this variety of coca paste in any roadside settlement is a maximum of 5,000,000 pesos (about $1,600), depending on the current price of the dollar and other local offers. This is the Chipará variety, which is currently in fashion. Other varieties have already disappeared completely off the market, such as Tingo, a Peruvian type that gave an even higher yield. Some varieties produce a whiter, higher quality paste, which pays better but the seeds are not easy to get.
Léder knows them all well, having dealt with countless varieties of leaf: light, dark, thin, thick, bitter, large, small… He could surely write a manual about different coca plants and how to cultivate each one. Meanwhile, in our pan, an ochre-coloured gum is left behind. This is bazuco (a word derived from the Spanish for the “dirty base of coca,” base sucia de coca), a by-product of the process, something similar to crack. Aura laughs, “imagine how much this pan would be worth in the center of Bogotá.”
* * *
The goods are ready; Léder’s work is done. Next, his produce will be entrusted to the employees of a local narco, to continue their journey to the crystallization kitchen. Here, a complicated process extracts the crystal, at this stage at least 90 percent pure coca. One such kitchen lies somewhere nearby. The clue is a small, white stream, whose pestilent waters carry downstream hundreds of liters of gasoline and other chemicals from the crystallization process. Just like in Léder’s lab, kitchen waste is thrown into the river or onto its banks; discarding it into the forest is too risky as the chemicals corrode the earth and dry up the vegetation, leaving the illicit installations exposed.
Léder has no vices. He doesn’t drink beer and his wife’s cigarette smoking irritates him. For him, coca paste is nothing more than a product that sells better than yucca, plantain or cocoa. The 2.5 kilos of paste will produce at least two kilos of cocaine, which could be sold in the United States for over $50,000. When it’s ready, a squad of armed men will emerge from the kitchen, who will escort it to the Pasto-Tumaco highway or the River Mira, both corridors to the sea. From the port of Tumaco, it will be transported in small boats or specially-built submarines towards Guayaquil (in Ecuador), or Buenaventura, to follow the route up to Panama, Mexico, the U.S., and even Japan.
Each route has specific links. “The best-organized narcos also own companies that export legal goods, to camouflage the illegal ones,” Aura explains, glad that her husband is not involved in the business at this level. She knows it rarely ends well. She witnessed first-hand the small-time narcos war that turned Tumaco into the deadliest town in Colombia.
The silent head of the house doesn’t know much about what happens after he sells his product– maybe because, the moment it is sold, he is accosted with demands for roast chicken, toy tractors and other whims of his children. We finally leave the lab, and return to the house via a different path, a veritable biologist’s paradise. We arrive at a track. A passing tractor, pulling a trailer carrying 12 hundred-liter containers of gasoline, stops to offer us a ride.
A man jumps down to ask Aura about me, an obvious outsider, before they let us up into the trailer, where a group of raspachines are sat on a pump, joking amongst themselves. Although Léder introduces me as a friend, they stare unblinkingly. In their eyes, the familiar fear and mistrust particular to this line of work.
“Since the FARC stopped operating in these parts, it has filled up with mafia,” says Aura, quietly.
Since they got involved in the coca paste business, Aura and Léder have had relatively few problems. They tell me this is because they are “legal” businesspeople, by which they mean that, unlike some paste producers, they don’t add salt to the final mixture to bulk it out. In time, those that do are inevitably discovered, and rarely survive. The same is done by the big buyers, who cut the cocaine with other substances like out-of-date medicines and laxatives, and then again by the smaller neighborhood buyers. Everybody wants to be a winner. In the end, the losers are the consumers and the environment.
Léder and the other raspachines only know the small part they play in the business. Uneducated and living hand-to-mouth, they have only their own basic wants and needs in mind. Of the few million pesos earned from this sale, the family must save for gasoline for the next harvest (this includes police “taxes,” because it is impossible to transport 200 liters of gasoline without being seen); the scrapers’ wages; the transportation of supplies by horseback to the lab; and, with the rest, to live. In the end, this family is nothing more than a small and fragile link in the immense chain that continues to mark Colombia’s history.
Colorado’s first same-sex marriage happened more than a century ago, when a lovable rogue named Helen Hilsher — posing as "Jack Hill" — married her sweetheart.
In the winter of 1911, a handsome young man arrived in Meeker, Colorado. He wore a smart suit and introduced himself to the residents as John Hill – or Jack, as he preferred to be called. No one in that small White River Valley town had ever seen him before. He was in his early twenties, and had come from the east, he said, to be revived by the bracing western winds.
His first job in the town, however, was not out on the plains, but at the local saloon owned by one John Davitt. Handsome and well-mannered, Jack was instantly popular with the Davitt House’s patrons, working his way up from dishwasher to barroom porter, before finally achieving the status of bartender. Though he did not join the town’s men in their drinking – a quirk which soon earned him the title of “Davitt’s teetotaller” – the men did not begrudge him his temperance. Jack was adept at minding his own business, turning his attention to a dirty glass or unswept floor when their profanities drifted across the bar towards him. If he heard them at all, or disapproved of their risqué talk, he did not show it, and for this he earned their unspoken respect.
Jack’s stoical charm was not only popular with the men of the town. Enamoured by his thick curls and smooth face, tanned from his work on the ranches, the local girls looked with interest upon their newcomer. Within a week of his arrival, they had rechristened him “Handsome Jack,” and within three they had collectively voted him “the most handsome and captivating” man in town, according to the Herald Democrat.
Popular, hardworking, attractive – Jack Hill was, to all appearances, a very successful Meeker man.
The people of Meeker weren’t to know – at least not yet – that this quiet youth who mixed their drinks with sober care and politely returned their blushing glances in the town’s streets had, only six years previously, been living under a very different name in nearby Coal Creek, Colorado. Indeed, as recently as 1907, “Jack Hill” had been known not as a barman but as a teacher – a young woman by the name of Helen A. Hilsher.
* * *
Where Helen Hilsher was born or what her life was like before she arrived in Meeker it is, for the most part, difficult to say. Births were not required to be recorded by the state of Colorado until after the turn of the century, but if the age she gave when living as Jack Hill is to be believed, Hilsher was born in 1891. She lived for a while working as a teacher in Coal Creek, a town about 200 miles from Meeker and where, according to her landlady Mrs. J.J. Ross, she had been “unusually popular.” Despite this popularity, however, Coal Creek was too small an arena to play adequate host to Helen Hilsher’s ambitions. Sixteen years old, evidently intelligent and charismatic, but with little or no family or money behind her, Helen was already itching for a way out, searching the stores of her considerable ingenuity for an answer to the problem of her situation.
In 1909, Helen found the answer she was looking for. She donned a suit and cut her hair, and made the journey 90 miles east – to the nearby town of Wiggins, Colorado.
It was in Wiggins that “Jack Hill,” according to the newspaper records, first came to life. He arrived without great incident, and immediately took up residence on a 160-acre homestead 12 miles southwest of the town. He was as popular in Wiggins as he would later be in Meeker. Known affectionately among his fellow ranchers as “little Jack” due to his slight physique, he also prolifically courted the town’s women. He even developed a close relationship with one young woman, though her name unfortunately escapes the written record. They were frequently seen out riding together in the Sunday dusk, two slight forms trotting side by side in the dying light. For two years, Jack Hill lived happily in Wiggins.
In September 1911 Hill went to Denver with a group of young male friends, brought to serve as witnesses in a legal matter. Hill was there to prove that he was the rightful owner of land bought under the name of Helen Hilsher, and he took it as an opportunity to reveal his past identity to his new friends.
Changing into feminine clothing on arrival at the Denver town hall, Hill presented himself to the group as “Helen” for the first time. Perhaps predictably, the men were disbelieving. According to one report, Helen was forced to remove the wig she had donned for the occasion, and to resume her masculine gait and tone of voice before her friends would finally believe that she was indeed their friend “little” Jack.
“It was the only thing to do,” said Hilsher afterwards, speaking to a reporter from the Yuma Pioneer who visited her at her home in Denver. “A woman would not have felt safe out there alone, and I just had to do it. Now that it is all over I feel awful about it – but, I am glad I won.”
This declaration of victorious and satisfied retreat from the masculine world may have been palatable to local newspapers and their readers, but the story wasn’t picked up in Denver or nationally. It had the air of a completed sideshow, a party trick. As far as the papers were concerned, Hilsher had packed away the circus and costume and settled back into the life proper to her as a young woman in that early phase of the twentieth century. Her jaunt in Wiggins was merely a flight of feminine fancy: a local gossip piece.
This was a false impression.
Within months of Helen’s departure from Wiggins, Jack Hill arrived in Meeker.
* * *
During his time working for John Davitt, Jack socialised with the women of the town. As a newcomer, and a handsome young bachelor at that, he was no doubt assailed by introductions from his very first morning. He nodded politely as he greeted each of the eligible young ladies who stopped him as he went about his business, watching with a wry glint in his eye as they walked away, or whispered in the shades of doorways as he passed them in the street. He held his secret close to him like a gleaming talisman, but these girls must have caught flashes of it sometimes – in the way he smirked mischievously at them in full view of their mothers, or the pleasing firmness of his hand as it pressed into each of theirs.
It did not take him long to find a co-conspirator. Within a few months of arriving in Meeker, Jack Hill was observed to have taken an intense interest in one Miss Anna Slifka, a young woman considered by many to be “the prettiest girl in the White River country.” An electric current of unspoken recognition had passed between them at their first meeting: the understanding that in each other they had found an equal to their own ambition, a mirror-image – a partner in crime. Born in Czechoslovakia, the daughter of a well-to-do rancher and sister of the local cobbler, Slifka enjoyed much the same popularity amongst the town’s men as Jack had found among the women, and by the autumn of 1912 they had become firm friends. Speaking about their friendship and apparent courtship in 1913, the two maintained that they had bonded over their mutual experience of pursuit.
“The girls just wouldn’t let me alone,” said Hilsher to the Montrose Daily Press, smiling wanly, “and they worried me to death with hints to take them to parties and other social events. I got tired of it all and I found I just had to tell someone, and confided my secret to Miss Slifka.”
Anna reported the same experience with matching exasperation: “The boys were always chasing me. I didn’t care for any of them. I wanted peace.”
Together, they concocted a solution to their mutual quandary. “We decided together that we would get married to save me from being annoyed by young women,” Hilsher stated to the Lincoln County News. “Also so that both of us could later on appear as men and earn more wages than we ever could hope to earn as girls.”
So it happened that on November 14, 1912, Reverend Robert L. Nuckolls married Anna E. Slifka to John C. Hill at the town church in Meeker.
Did the pair know then that what they had accomplished was a radical act? A historic one? Did they wink at each other from either side of the altar, thrilled with their achievement? We cannot say. Even with all that came afterwards, it is impossible to tell whether their marriage was an act of rebellion, or of rebellious love. We have only their marriage license, and what was reported later on in newspapers.
The couple, newly married, took up residence on their own homestead out at Flag Creek. They were married for ten months before anyone found out their secret.
* * *
On September 19, 1913, a man named W.B. Thompson arrived in Meeker from Denver. What his business was there we cannot be sure, but we do know that he was passing through Victor Slifka’s shoe shop when the slight young man conversing with its owner caught his eye. According to the Lincoln County News, as Jack Hill turned to leave his brother-in-law’s shop, Thompson stopped him at the door.
“You are Helen Hilsher of Denver, are you not?” he inquired, looking into the tanned face, flushing darkly now beneath its crown of shining curls.
Jack denied the name, avoiding the man’s gaze and pushing past him out into the street. His heart was beating like a fist against the inside of his ribs, sweat gathering under the collar of his suit despite the mildness of the September day. Every eye seemed to flash with suspicion as he passed, and his steps seemed unusually loud as he sped towards the end of the street.
Looking back as he reached the corner, Jack Hill broke into a run.
Things began to unravel quickly after that.
Back in the shop, Thompson had already alerted Victor to his brother-in-law’s “true” identity. Enraged, Slifka hurried to his sister and brother-in-law’s homestead, a doctor in tow, finding the couple making frantic arrangements to escape to California. After attempting to bribe the doctor to protect her identity, Hilsher was led to the town jail, where she gave another false name – that of Helen Halstead – to the police. As for Slifka, she was marched back to her family home by her brother, forbidden from seeing anyone but her close relations.
Later, in court, the two spouses explained repeatedly that the scheme had been in aid of saving for college tuition at an eastern school. “A working girl hasn’t any chance in the east and I thought I could dress like a man and get work on a ranch in the west where I could earn enough by drawing a man’s wages to start me in a good school,” Hilsher explained, as reported in the Des Moines News. She added to the Oakland Tribune that “Everything was going lovely when I was arrested. We had moved to our homestead and were getting along happily. We were not doing anything wrong or bothering anybody and both of us were saving nicely. I cannot see yet what I have done to deserve arrest.”
The judge opted to postpone the full trial of Helen Hilsher until September 1914. Helen returned to the home of her foster mother in Denver, and one newspaper reported that she had moved from there to Chicago. Anna Slifka remained at home with her family. Their story was seized upon by the press, eventually being connected to Jack Hill’s previous appearance in Wiggins. In her testimony in 1913, reported in a Denver newspaper, Hilsher declared before the court, “I still love Anna.”
* * *
Helen’s story is a challenging one for many reasons – first of all, for its willing complication of the norms of its own time and ours. It would not be unreasonable to look at this story as a piece of transgender history, to take Jack Hill as a trans man. It may also be a queer love story – the tale of a marriage for love and not merely, as the couple claimed at the time, money. It may equally be read as a story of women working together in service of their ambition, turning an insolent and androgynous face to the gendered systems that confined them. Or, perhaps, the truth of Helen-or-Jack’s gender and sexuality lies in the shades between all of these things, in their extraordinary Tiresian quality, the daring magnetism that, by all accounts, drew others towards it like a brilliant light.
Equal to the challenge of telling this story is knowing how to end it. I have so far been unable to find any news of the trial that was scheduled for September of 1914. What we do know is that after Helen – or, indeed, Jack – left Meeker for Denver and possibly Chicago, Anna Slifka remained, marrying a man named Fredrick E. Peaslee, 15 years her senior, on June 14, 1918. The records that remain of Anna after that are almost exclusively bound up with the records of the men in her life: her brother Victor’s World War II registration card, the censuses that note the births of her four sons. She lived out the rest of her life in the small town, and died on November 1, 1979, having been a widow for thirty years. She is buried under the same stone as her husband at Highland Cemetery in Meeker.
As to her ex-spouse, it has proven impossible to find any records of a Helen Hilsher, Helen Halstead, or a Jack or John Hill that can be definitively linked to the charming wo/man who had so shaken up small-town Colorado in the early part of the century. Efforts to locate the various people connected with the trial – Dr. Helen or Nina Jones, E. P. Osborne, even John Davitt – have either yielded nothing at all, or only information that is useless to the establishment of Helen’s movements after 1913. It is possible that she is simply camouflaged within the sporadic catalogues of marriages, births and deaths in the era; that she returned to society in traditional feminine garb and lived out her days quite conventionally, marrying (a man this time), perhaps producing unknowing heirs to her curious history. Maybe she, too, lies beneath a shared headstone somewhere in a cemetery on the prairie.
This end for Helen Hilsher, however, seems unlikely.
When questioned by the Oakland Tribune after her arrest, Helen declared of her time as Jack Hill that “I would not go through with it again for a million dollars. It is all a horrible nightmare to me now that it’s over and I am glad to be wearing dresses again like other girls.” We know what happened the last time she gave such an answer.
It is not so impossible that, as the dust settled back over Meeker, a slight, handsome stranger walked into a distant town. He wore a halo of dark curls and a broad grin, and beneath the breast of his smart suit a roguish heart beat irrepressibly, irresistibly – ready for a new adventure.
Going through my childhood with a last name nearly identical to the mother of all curse words was utter torture. But only after my family changed it did the regrets really begin.
I was a serious child born to serious people.
In gym class at P.S. 100 – a school situated in one of the roughest areas of the South Bronx in New York City – two fellow fourth graders are taking turns smacking the back of my head while I attempt to complete our required 60 sit-ups.
This is far from the first time something like this has happened to me. By then I’d been physically abused on two coasts. I complain to the gym teacher.
Instead of punishing the delinquents, he imparts an aphorism: “Saddle a kid with a name like Fuks, in this neighborhood, and you’ll either break him or force him to develop one hell of a sense of humor.”
“What’s a sense of humor?” I ask.
He shakes his head in pity and walks away.
“Papa, the kids are bullying me because of our last name,” I tell my father, who’s of Russian descent, and Jewish, at home later that day.
“Why? Fuks is a good name. You should be proud!”
“Yeah, but everybody calls me ‘Fucks.’”
“Correct them. Tell them it’s pronounced Fooks, or Fyooks.”
“Do you even know how to pronounce our last name?” I ask.
“Yes. I know it’s not ‘Fucks’ and you should never let someone call you that.”
Naively, I heed his advice. The next day I make the mistake of correcting a student, who looks 35 and stands nearly six feet tall, on the pronunciation.
“It’s technically pronounced ‘Fooks.’”
“Well, it’s ‘Fucks’ now, muthafucka,” he replies. “You got a problem with that?”
“No problem at all. I agree, ‘Fucks’ sounds so much better. Let’s stick with that. Didn’t mean to disturb you.”
As a kid, the challenging last name compounded my many other issues. My pencil-neck – working against the laws of physics – propped up a disproportionately massive head, which was capped with a 1980s anchorman haircut. (Imagine the plastic helmet hair on a Lego action figure.) My ears possessed a wingspan so wide they practically flapped on windy days. Of course, none of these characteristics escaped the notice of my classmates, who reveled in torturing me over anything that made me stand out. I’m fairly certain I’m the only man in history to have had the honor of being branded with the sobriquet “Dumbo Fucks.”
My family lived in housing projects. Our apartment was on the 13th floor, which developers are known to avoid numbering as such for fear of bad luck. They must have figured: “These people will be living in the South Bronx. If they had any fear left in them, they wouldn’t be here in the first place.”
Mama still reminisces about how this was her favorite apartment – mostly because the rent was cheap. But she didn’t have to attend P.S.100 and, later, middle school at I.S. 131. She didn’t have to dodge rocks thrown at her head while walking home as kids yelled, “Fuck you, Fucks! You corny-ass muthafucka! Look at them kicks! You wearing old-man shoes, you dumb commie fuck!”
After witnessing the high value my peers placed on kicks, I experienced an epiphany: “Perhaps it’s not my last name, it’s the insufficient coolness of my footwear that’s at the root of my problems!”
Much to my surprise, I manage to convince my parents to buy me a pair of top-of-the-line, rich cobalt, high-top Filas – sneakers that carried a bit of cache in the ’80s.
The school is abuzz as I debut the Filas. Kids gather around me in admiration. In fact, three students are so smitten with the sneakers, they hold me down and snatch them right off my feet, leaving me to finish out the rest of the school day in socks.
“You’re fucked now, Fucks! You dumb commie bastard!”
Turns out it wasn’t the sneakers.
I wasn’t the only one being tortured for my moniker. My grandfather, whose first name happened to be Motel, made the unfortunate decision to start a limo business and name it “Motel Fuks Limo Corporation.”
“Say I just want the fucking without the motel or the limo?” some of the many prank callers would say to my befuddled grandparents. “Do I have to buy the bundle or is it à la carte?”
Why did my parents cling to Fuks for so long? Their hypothesis seemed to be: “Children who ridicule our son for our last name may be unique to the South Bronx.” Discussions of changing it were tabled until we carried out a proper field test with a move out of the neighborhood for a brief spell among the beach denizens of the Bay-Area city of Concord, California. There, as an eight-year-old, I experience what it’s like to be attacked by a mob of about a dozen third graders.
The group beating is incited by an innocent remark I make when a classmate snipes, “How come you’re Jewish? My momma says Jews killed Jesus and everybody should be Christian if they want to be good people.” I respond, “Screw you and screw your Jesus. What did Jesus ever do that was so great?”
Suddenly, a fist grazes my right temple, and I’m surrounded by a chorus line of pre-pubescent goons playing “Kick The Jew,” while a few others take turns pushing me around, tearing at my clothes. Eventually, I fall to the concrete floor, pick myself up, and launch into a race for safety behind our playground monitor.
Californians aren’t nearly as laid back as you’d imagine.
The move to Concord was a bust. Failing to gain a foothold due to the unemployment crisis, my parents resettled in the Bronx within a year, and we stayed put until I turned 13, when they were able to scrounge up enough money for a down payment on a modest cape, landing us in the predominantly white, status-chasing, middle-to-upper-middle-class Northern New Jersey suburb of Fair Lawn.
“We’re in a new town again,” my father says to me before he drops me off on my first day of school there. “You have a chance at a fresh start. Now, don’t fuck this up.”
Adjusting to Fair Lawn was its own special nightmare. By that point, I had marinated for such a long time in the Bronx, I became convinced I was black – and no one could tell me different.
The incongruity with my appearance is startling. Opening the door to homeroom class, I make my quasi-grand entrance sporting a mauve nightclub shirt adorned with shimmering streaks of silver sparkles, gray-colored dress slacks speckled with black dots – bearing more than a passing resemblance to a Dust Bowl tornado – and a brand new pair of Air Jordans, still holding out hope it was the sneakers that were the problem.
In what proves to be a futile effort to rebrand myself, I take to wearing a necklace touting my name in cursive gold letters: “Allan.” But as word spreads of my appearance, I once again gain infamy as “Fucks,” the biggest dork anyone has ever seen.
“The kids in Fair Lawn are worse than the ones in the South Bronx,” I say to my father a few weeks into living there.
The next morning, he slaps a pair of boxing gloves in my hands and brings me to the garage where he’s just hung a punching bag.
“Punch hard” are his only words to me.
Papa wasn’t exactly an avid reader of Dr. Spock.
* * *
By the time I was 16 my parents had been able to thoroughly test their hypothesis and reach the conclusion that kids all across the country, hailing from every income level, race, and religion, will verbally abuse you if your last name is Fuks.
Finally, Papa caves. A family meeting is called to make the big change. The only stipulation is that the new name must begin with the letter “F.”
“I bought a gold chain with an ‘F’ and I’m not returning it!” my father proclaims at the meeting. (You weren’t a real man in our family unless you wore an identifying chain.)
We throw a bunch of Irish “F” names in a hat because, as my mother says, the Irish are, for the most part, better liked than the Jews. She also felt that with our pale skin, most people wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.
One by one, we take turns picking them out.
“I got Flanagan!” says my younger sister.
“Mine says Flaggherty! Ooh, I love the sound of Flaggherty!” I exclaim.
“Tough shit,” my father says suddenly. “We go by majority – your grandmother, mother, and I picked out Finn, so from now on your name will be Allan Finn!”
To this day, I have no idea why we went through that barnyard raffle contest method of deciding our fates if the adult unit in the room had already chosen a name.
“Now don’t fuck this up!”
* * *
The most dramatic effect of the Finn outcome was on my grandfather, who also changed his first name to Michael, though he passed away shortly thereafter. Michael Finn was born a Jew and died an Irishman.
In my case, college becomes my tabula rasa: anonymity, a foreign experience. No one knows of my former last name outside of a few Fair Lawners, and no one cares. The trauma cuts so deep that I’m on the verge of tears when I’ve gone my entire first day on campus without hearing a single derisive comment. For the first time, I am invisible, which is what I thought I had wanted.
In actuality, it wasn’t invisibility I was seeking, but rather, notoriety on my own terms. Between my unchecked body dysmorphia, low self-esteem, and a paralyzing depression that had taken root in my college years, unbinding myself would prove a lifelong challenge. Maybe that’s why I gravitated to stand-up comedy. Getting onstage and exposing my demons granted me the opportunity to take this challenge head on, and enabled me to finally discuss the more painful aspects of my life, including my divorce, the death of a beloved friend, and the mistakes I’ve made that have cost me some of my most treasured relationships – none of which were at all based on my last name.
“Finn” was pulled out of a hat, and the absurdity of that was never lost on me. The more I ruminated on my original last name, and the reasons we changed it, the louder this strident voice grew within that said: “You’re whitewashing your past, your family name, and your true identity. When will you stop pretending to be someone you’re not?”
The first name change was a capitulation to bullies, xenophobes, and conformists. I rather like the idea of reclaiming it. So I did.
Reverting back to it has been strange and surreal – the memories the name summons are far from pleasant. Yet, there’s a certain gratification to seeing my real name on a comedy lineup. I’m no longer hiding from others or myself.
Fuks is the name that was handed down to me from a long line of tough, proud people who survived discrimination, pogroms, and the Holocaust. If someone doesn’t like it, tough shit. I don’t give any Fuks.
On the eve of his retirement, the foremost symbol of jolly old England recalls decades spent sleeping in a former prison cell while watching over Her Majesty’s ancient fortress.
In the muffled quiet of a medieval chamber, Alan Kingshott threads his five-foot-eight-inch frame between the cluttered desks. He’s solidly built, and at 64, still twitchy with energy. Here, behind a heavy oak door, away from the buzz of eager tourists, Kingshott is content to let his guard down.
“I can’t stand history, hate it with vengeance,” he confesses in a deep, velvet voice. It’s an unexpected grouse from a man sporting a dark blue and scarlet Tudor uniform and a Beefeater’s cloche hat.
For decades, the Chief Yeoman Warder, lead Beefeater at the Tower of London, has captivated thousands with fiery tales of this legendary fortress by the River Thames. “I’m a storyteller, not an historian,” Kingshott says lifting a straggly brow and offering up his best Cheshire cat grin. “Maybe even a bit of an actor.”
Designed as a castle for William the Conqueror in 1078, the Tower of London is more intimidating fortress than cozy palace. In the shadowy light of his office rooted on the ground floor of the fortress Gate House, Kingshott’s gaze sweeps the octagonal room and the paraphernalia of his job – a cluster of old iron keys, ceremonial axes and a glimmering brass lantern. Today, the Chief Yeoman Warder is in retirement mode. He’ll end two decades of life and work in England’s most iconic tourist attraction later this month. But sentimental musing isn’t his style.
“There’s been a huge amount of change in my nineteen years here, and I’d be fibbing if I didn’t admit there were challenges,” he says, smoothing wrinkles from his uniform’s knee-length tunic where “ERII” – a reference to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Royal crown are embroidered in red across the front.
In his time here as Sergeant Warder, Yeoman Gaoler (once head jailer, now a benign managerial job), and, for the last five years, Chief Yeoman Warder, Kingshott has seen an exponential jump in the number of visitors exploring the complex. About 2.8 million people stop in every year. He’s also watched modern life catapult its way into the ancient fortress via CCTV, Google Glass, selfies and drones – last year two drones violated the no-fly zone. “We’ve had to adapt,” Kingshott says solemnly. And in most ways they have, accommodating even the continuous click of cellphone cameras as modernity tugs at Tower traditions.
The Beefeaters, whose nickname comes from days when they were partly paid in chunks of beef, spend long, tiring days shepherding waves of tourists around the various attractions within the Tower of London: Traitor’s Gate, the Bloody Tower, the Jewel House. Each hour, warders serve up grisly anecdotes of Britain’s blood-stained history, a chilling smattering of ghosts, murders and beheadings – legend and fact told with a mix of gore and gallows humor. And the tourists love it.
If there’s a tourist favorite among the ranks, it would probably be the Raven Master. His glossy black birds draw the crowds who put them second only to the Crown Jewels as the reason for their visit. Pampered and prized, the ravens are the stuff of legend. The story is that around 1665, a harried Charles II decreed six ravens would always be fed and sheltered in the Tower. Bedevilled by the plague, the King took advice from a soothsayer who predicted that if the birds ever left the Tower, the monarchy would collapse.
If modern life has fast encroached on the ancient fortress, in the ranks of the Beefeaters, history still marches to a slower drumbeat. The second woman to join the all-male corps in its 532-year history will take her place here this month. That’s nine years after the first female recruit stormed the all-male bastion, suffering months of bullying before two of her male colleagues were sacked for harassment.
One reason it’s taken so long for real change to seep into the corps of Beefeaters is that the pool of women and minority candidates hasn’t caught up to determined efforts to attract diverse candidates.
“For most of us the journey here started over 25 years ago. It’s taken time for diversity to break through because the job requires 22 years in military service,” says Yeoman Warder Lawrence Watts, the first black candidate to join the Beefeaters, who was hired last year.
When Kingshott became a Beefeater, life in the corps was different. For 25 years he had served as a tank gunner in the Royal Hussars, seeing active duty in places like Northern Ireland and the Middle East. After a brief, dreary career detour to manage an electrical supply store, Kingshott signed on as a Warder in 1998. A balance of charisma and stalwart respect for tradition helped Kingshott rise through the ranks, from Yeoman Warder, to Yeoman Sergeant to Gaoler and finally, in 2012, Chief Yeoman Warder.
“The guys that were on the job when I first got here had a very different view of life and of the job. It was seen as a sort of gentlemen’s retirement club,” he says.
But Tower life today is anything but laid-back. Kingshott rises early in a bedroom that was once a prison cell – the locks still bolt from outside the door – and treads 48 steps down a spiral stone staircase to work. The scene looks staged for a Hollywood swashbuckler with Kingshott decked out in his medieval uniform.
Ceremony infuses his day. Mornings start with a brisk march to the main gate – ancient iron keys in hand and flanked by four regimental guards – where tradition dictates he open the Tower to the public. In his office, Kingshott is deluged with administrative duties, escaping now and then to confer with colleagues around the complex. But it’s evening and the Ceremony of the Keys that he cherishes most is about to begin.
At precisely 9:53 p.m., in a ritual that’s been carried out nightly for around seven hundred years, the Chief Yeoman Warder marches with an escort of Regimental Guards to lock the three Tower gates. For Kingshott, it’s the pomp and tradition that he loves and honors. But it’s the last moments of the ceremony that will stay with him well into retirement: “God preserve Queen Elizabeth,” he shouts, his voice echoing in the dark shadows of the ancient fortress as the Duty Drummer sounds Last Post on a single bugle.
The Beefeater’s job wasn’t always so benign or so honorable. For centuries Warders were mostly jailers, hauling political prisoners, spies and even royalty to forbidding tower cells or worse: Tower Green for execution. They also guarded the Crown Jewels. But with treasures worth some $32 billion at stake, the job is no longer left to “forty guys without weapons,” as Kingshott puts it. The job now falls to the 22-strong Tower Guard and an in-house private security team. The sprawling twelve-acre Tower site is also peppered with nearly one hundred CCTV security cameras.
Today the world likes to cast the Beefeaters as symbols of jolly old England, but Yeoman Warders were once known as infamously corrupt scoundrels who could buy and sell their position for a hefty 250 Guineas – about $100,000 in today’s currency. In 1836, the Duke of Wellington put a stop to the practice, weeding out the worst of the villainous crew.
Thanks to the Duke, Beefeaters must now show 22 years in the British forces, achieve Warrant Officer rank and leave the military with a good conduct medal. Thirty-seven Beefeaters currently work here, with Kingshott overseeing the corps. The job comes with a subsidized apartment in the fortress. With the Yeoman Warders and their families, 120 people in all, living inside the ancient walls, the Tower can sometime feel like a village to its residents.
“There are occasions when we all get together, but we’re not piling out of one house into the next,” Kingshott laughs. “We mostly get enough of each other during the day.”
Outside the Chief Warder’s office, the cobblestone passages bustle with tourists. He nimbly dodges a group gawking at the Ravens strutting across the grounds and heads toward his Gate House apartment.
The biggest change? For Kingshott it comes down to money. When he arrived in 1998, the independent charity Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) had just taken over running the Tower from the U.K. government. The charity soon made the tourist mecca a moneymaker, ramping up commercial ventures and funneling cash into upkeep and conservation. Corporate dinners, personal tours – a favorite with celebrities – and private parties alone rake in $3.5 million a year, according to the Tower Events Department.
“Before HRP took over, that was a dingy, dirty mess,” Kingshott says, pointing to the White Tower, the turreted keep famous for its fearsome dungeons. “We would never have had the money for upkeep if funds were still coming from the Department of Environment.”
On the Tower Green, a Beefeater is enthralling tourists with a gruesome account of Anne Boleyn’s beheading, punctuated by the occasional joke.
“It was a quick death, but when her head was lifted from the straw, the blood dripping from her neck, her lips continued to move,” he says dramatically. Then, to laughter of the crowd, hits his punch line: “Isn’t that just like a woman? Always the last word.”
Kingshott chuckles at his colleague’s roguish style.
“I’ll miss the people and I’ll miss making all this accessible and fun,” he says, looking around at the ancient buildings and the tourists who seem to understand that, for all the good-natured bonhomie, this is a cultural landmark and World Heritage site.
With retirement on England’s Sussex coast firmly in mind – ballroom dancing and enjoying his seven grandchildren are high on his to-do list – Kingshott looks forward to a last drink at the Tower’s Beefeaters’ pub.
“May you never die a Yeoman Warder!” is the standard toast, referring to days when Beefeater jobs were bought and sold. If a Warder died before selling on his position, his destitute family would be evicted from the Tower.
“Now it’s just a toast. I’ll always be Yeoman Warder, even without the uniform,” Kingshott says, chuckling. “Maybe I’ll keep a set for my pajamas.”