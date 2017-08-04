I Spent a Week in the Colombian Jungle Harvesting Cocaine

By Felipe Chica Jiménez | Translated by Jenna Cgy
Photos by Felipe Chica Jiménez
To understand the drug that has shaped my country's history, I set my fear aside and got to work.

I meet Aura, a formidable and untrusting Afro-Colombian woman, at the side of the main road in a sweltering 86-degree heat. I am looking for a job. I want to spend a week harvesting coca in the forest, working as a raspachín, or “scraper.” 

“They will think you’re a spy,” she says. “And spies who seek to reveal the location of cocaine factories or guerrilla camps are treated horribly.” 

Her fears are well-founded. This region of the Pacific coastline in the Southern Colombian department of Nariño has been a historic battle ground for FARC and ELN rebel fighters, paramilitary groups and narcos, drug-traffickers each commanding their own private army. And ultimately, inevitably, it is the local, rural population of campesinos that end up paying the human cost of war. Between 1990 and the end of 2000, hundreds were raped, kidnapped and massacred here, to be buried in mass graves. Nariño became an open wound. 

Our conversation takes place in the middle of a “commercial zone,” a cluster of street vendors and small businesses on the road linking the department capital of Pasto to the port town of Tumaco. Settlements like this one have seen their population double in recent years due to the cocaine industry.  

Llorente is a small town located west of Nariño, near the sea. Houses are concentrated at the edge of the highway and surrounded by African palm tree plantations. The sun reflects blindingly off the asphalt. The pavements are saturated with junk for sale: cooking pans, diamante-encrusted clothing, entire tables of meat and dry fish, giving the place a distinct aroma. “Bush meat for sale” declares one cardboard sign near the remains of a skinned deer.  

It is 11 a.m. and music blasts from the bars and clubs. Inside, Afro-Colombians are dancing, their all-nighters showing clearly on their faces; indigenous men of the local Awa community are doubled over tables crammed with beer bottles. Outside, meanwhile, women and children from the same community sit waiting on the pavement. During my conversation with Aura, a group of mestizos come and go in flashy trucks and a constant whirlpool of motorcycles swirls around us.  

Aura is a mother of four and a coca leaf raspadora 

“Why are you doing this?” she says. 

“I didn’t choose it,” I say. “It was necessary.” 

“What do you mean?” 

“Like all Colombians, I grew up listening more to Pablo Escobar, the great drug lord, than to the founders of the Republic. I want to tell the true human face of that story.” 

Aura agrees to introduce me to her husband and family, all of whom are dedicated to coca paste production, and to let me stay there until I can get a job. We drive for thirty minutes in a dilapidated-looking car to the area known as Bajo Mira, an extensive territory on the banks of the majestic River Mira, home to various small settlements. Here every family has lost somebody, either “disappeared or violently killed,” says Aura. However, the ceasefire between the government and the FARC rebel group, which began about two years ago, seems to have improved public order somewhat. As I am learning, a deep mistrust of outsiders remains intact. 

Processing coca paste is hard work in which all members of the family participate. Here, children play with the harvested coca plants.

At Aura’s family home, I eat boiled plantain while the children stare at me, goggle-eyed. The house is a wooden structure, raised on stilts. Everything inside is made of wood. There are two rooms that sleep six people, and a small soot-filled kitchen where I will sleep with the children. On a wooden porch, the family dries cocoa seeds that they sometimes sell in Tumaco. Recently, following the last big oil spillage into the river at the end of 2015, they built their own pool for clean drinking water. The plants that line the banks of the River Mira are completely stained with petrol, and the current carries black crude oil downstream. 

The week passes slowly until the arrival of a soaking wet dog announces the return of Léder, Aura’s husband, from the forest. The children jump about him, bombarding him with questions, as he ties up the horse. He enters the house, filling the room with the stench of gasoline. Aura serves coffee and bread, filling Léder in on my arrival as we wait for the lentils to finish cooking. He greets me by name, removes his swamp-filled boots, takes a bath, and retires to the hammock in the kitchen, where he watches me in silence.   

Léder and Aura are an unlikely couple. Léder’s strong indigenous features speak of his roots in the Amazonian region of Putomayo. Aura, an afrodescendiente, grew up on the banks of the river, and speaks as loudly as if she were trying to talk to someone on the far bank. Her husband speaks in a whisper. Long before becoming the owner of his own coca paste laboratory, Léder learnt the tricks of the trade in Bajo Putomayo, during the time when paramilitaries would leave a handful of dead bodies daily at the side of the road. He arrived at the Pacific Coast twenty years ago with nothing, fleeing war. The one thing he knew how to do well was scrape coca, and so was soon employed as a raspachín. 

The family has been in business for three years now, sowing their own coca plants in these wastelands, cultivating the crops I was hoping to get to see, with Léder’s consent. And, like so many other campesino families, whether they have their own crops or buy the leaves loose, they have taken the risk of installing their own homemade processing lab. The real money lies in not only growing and harvesting the plant, but preparing paste from the leaves.  

The biggest fear is always being caught: the army is omnipresent, circling the area by both air and land. Since the United States launched their “Plan Colombia” initiative in the late ’90s, thousands of raspachines and paste cookers have been jailed, and hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops (both illicit and legitimate) have been destroyed by Glyphosate. In this game, the risks are as high as the gains. 

More than 60,000 peasant families make a living processing coca plants.

Léder fell in love with Aura 20 years ago at a village party, and they have four children whose physiques are African but whose features are Amazonian. After dinner, Léder falls asleep in the hammock, to wake rested and animated the next morning. As usual, he rises early to feed the chickens and inspect the cocoa beans. At nine o’clock, men arrive to claim their wages for the previous week’s work harvesting. For harvested coca, Léder pays 6,000 pesos (about two dollars) for each 25-pound unit. Each man knows exactly how much he has harvested but awaits Léder’s confirmation. The boss takes out a small notebook, smeared with mud and gasoline. “R”: 16 arrobas, “Trompón”: 12, “Puerco”: 13, etc. 

A crop, or tajo, can be harvested every two or three months. Léder has three tajos, allowing for a cyclical regrowth of two crops whilst the third is being harvested. In this way, coca paste can be prepared every two weeks.  

These lands, now filled with plantations, were once virgin forest. Although always inhabited by various small Indigenous communities, the area was most marked by the arrival of descendants of Africans brought over and enslaved by the Spanish conquerors. Once escaped or freed, the Afro-descendants sought protection in jungle areas like Nariño, where they settled, deforesting hundreds of hectares and forming their own community councils.  

This was the beginning of a long struggle for civil rights that would eventually result in the landmark creation of Law 70 in 1993, to guarantee and protect Afro-Colombian identity and liberties. However, this fight is another sad example of a social movement that the FARC rebel group took advantage of, seeking to increase support and legitimize themselves by adopting existing causes. The manipulated leaders of the movement were subsequently, and wrongly, implicated as FARC sympathizers and assassinated by paramilitary groups.  

* * *

After three days, Léder agrees to take me to his laboratory. At four a.m., six of us set off into the rain and endless palm tree plantations, Léder on horseback and us, his entourage of scrapers, on foot. We trudge quickly and silently between swampy trenches and small streams that, despite being deep in the forest, emit a nostril-burning odor. Here, the insects are on another level. The forest teems with life, almost a living, breathing organism in itself. 

By six in the morning, we arrive at the tajo, hidden in the forest. The other scrapers wrap lengths of cloth between their index finger and thumb. Each man positions himself at the head of a line of at least 20 coca plants and, holding the first plant still between his feet, pulls the leaves from the stem upwards. As they work, murmured conversations are heard between the furrows. The harvest is collected in huge hessian cloths full of leaves that each worker drags with him through the crops.  

My inexperience is clear. Without protection, my fingers blister instantly. By ten o’clock, I have scraped only six plants, while the others are finishing their first line and preparing for the second, packing their yield into sacks. It is monotonous work. Exposed to the sun and plagued by thousands of bugs, each scraper finds their rhythm. Some manage to de-leaf a plant in less than three minutes.  

From time to time, a weed wacker interrupts the silence. When midday arrives, everyone seeks shade under a banana tree to eat and talk. “R” wants to buy a motorbike with his wages. “Puerco,” a defiant break-up song playing from the mobile phone he has tied to his arm, only wants to go to the “Chongo,” a well-known brothel near Tumaco. Aura says that if the army doesn’t fumigate their crops with Glyphosate this year, she and her husband will finish building their house with proper materials.  

The sound of the weed wacker comes from the laboratory about two hundred meters away. Camouflaged by the remaining trees, dripping in thick vines, the lab is little more than a plastic shack. Surrounding the makeshift building are over 500 litres of gasoline in plastic drums that, at night, must be hidden to avoid robbery and the eyes of the military. The discovery of even one gasoline bottle would mean a grenade dropped from a plane and the end of everything. 

Acids and other hazardous chemicals are used in large quantities to transform coca leaf into the final product.

After lunch, the raspachines carry their immense sacks of harvested coca leaves into the forest, where Léder and his notebook await. At the laboratory, Léder’s eldest son hooks the sacks onto a scale tied to a tree trunk. “Puerco,” with 74 kilos, harvested the most. He celebrates, pouting and blowing air kisses, as we all look on with sun-stroked faces.  

I watch, my hands destroyed, my skin covered in jungle boils. For the next four days, I try to keep up with the other raspachines, but in the end, I cannot harvest more than 20 kilos. The thick air and intense exhaustion are nothing compared to the anxiety knowing that I am in the middle of a battleground. Every time I pick up my camera, I feel a spike of fear, and pray that some armed group doesn’t choose this moment to pass through and ask why I’m taking pictures. 

After four days’ grind, not one single plant remains to scrape. On the fourth day, Léder pays his men and they return to their homes. Some head to other plantations to continue scraping; others go down to Llorente to spend their wages or pay their debts. Léder, Aura, their children and I remain, confined to the laboratory, preparing to make coca paste. Aura cooks up an insipid dish of rice with river water that we mix with cheap tuna – the typical meal in this line of work – and Léder works late carrying up gasoline from the road. 

The next day, everything is ready. The floor of the shack is strewn with coca leaves sheltering from the rain: a mountain of pale greenness in which the children play, making angels and burying themselves. The harvest is chopped into a fine picadillo using the weed wacker, and then mixed with generous amounts of lime. Everybody chips in, the eldest son taking charge of the heavier tasks while Aura and the children help their father with the mixing. 

The picadillo is transferred into a huge 2,000-liter container, black and filthy, to which Léder carefully adds 240 liters of pure gasoline. The air fills with the stench. Half an hour later, Léder removes a plank of wood that was blocking a hole at the back of the enormous container. A beautiful, emerald green liquid spills out into a metal can that acts as a channel into another, smaller container. “Here we go,” says our satisfied plantation owner. 

The 240 liters of gasoline, with extract of coca, are carefully collected in their totality by the eldest son. A solution of sulphuric acid and water is stirred in, turning the liquid a yellowish color. As it dissolves into the water, the gasoline separates. A cross-section of the containers would reveal a three-tiered desert with a dark green base, followed by a layer of whitish water, and another greenish layer of gasoline. The top layer is removed and left to settle with a caustic soda. This unwanted “dirty gasoline layer,” as Aura calls it, is thrown into the river. A few minutes later, a gum forms on the surface of the clear liquid, which is collected into a pot.  

Outside, the children play, and a helicopter circles overhead. Léder goes outside to take a look: it is a Sikorsky Arpía, a model built especially for the Colombian Armed Forces, often seen in these skies scouring the area for coca kitchens. The family, however, doesn’t pay it much attention. They return to the thick liquid, straining it through a muslin cloth into another containerThe muslin retains a white paste that looks like ground corn but smells like burnt caramel, and the end of the process is in sight. The paste is now heated over a wood fire and begins to excrete a black, unnatural-looking liquid. This is disposed of, leaving a sticky cream, which, as it cools, turns the color of a Cuban cigar. 

Processed coca paste.

Here is the final product. Léder’s face glows with happiness through the exhaustion. One hectare of coca planted, 90 arrobas harvested, 1120 kilos of leaves, 200 liters of gasoline… The final result, at this stage, is two and a half kilos of produce.  

The average return of a harvest of this variety of coca paste in any roadside settlement is a maximum of 5,000,000 pesos (about $1,600), depending on the current price of the dollar and other local offers. This is the Chipará variety, which is currently in fashion. Other varieties have already disappeared completely off the market, such as Tingo, a Peruvian type that gave an even higher yield. Some varieties produce a whiter, higher quality paste, which pays better but the seeds are not easy to get.  

Léder knows them all well, having dealt with countless varieties of leaf: light, dark, thin, thick, bitter, large, small… He could surely write a manual about different coca plants and how to cultivate each one. Meanwhile, in our pan, an ochre-coloured gum is left behind. This is bazuco (a word derived from the Spanish for the “dirty base of coca,” base sucia de coca), a by-product of the process, something similar to crack. Aura laughs, “imagine how much this pan would be worth in the center of Bogotá.” 

* * *

The goods are ready; Léder’s work is done. Next, his produce will be entrusted to the employees of a local narcoto continue their journey to the crystallization kitchen. Here, a complicated process extracts the crystal, at this stage at least 90 percent pure coca. One such kitchen lies somewhere nearby. The clue is a small, white stream, whose pestilent waters carry downstream hundreds of liters of gasoline and other chemicals from the crystallization process. Just like in Léder’s lab, kitchen waste is thrown into the river or onto its banks; discarding it into the forest is too risky as the chemicals corrode the earth and dry up the vegetation, leaving the illicit installations exposed. 

Léder has no vices. He doesn’t drink beer and his wife’s cigarette smoking irritates him. For him, coca paste is nothing more than a product that sells better than yucca, plantain or cocoa. The 2.5 kilos of paste will produce at least two kilos of cocaine, which could be sold in the United States for over $50,000. When it’s ready, a squad of armed men will emerge from the kitchen, who will escort it to the Pasto-Tumaco highway or the River Mira, both corridors to the sea. From the port of Tumaco, it will be transported in small boats or specially-built submarines towards Guayaquil (in Ecuador), or Buenaventura, to follow the route up to Panama, Mexico, the U.S., and even Japan.  

Each route has specific links. “The best-organized narcos also own companies that export legal goods, to camouflage the illegal ones,” Aura explains, glad that her husband is not involved in the business at this level. She knows it rarely ends well. She witnessed first-hand the small-time narcos war that turned Tumaco into the deadliest town in Colombia.  

The silent head of the house doesn’t know much about what happens after he sells his product – maybe because, the moment it is sold, he is accosted with demands for roast chicken, toy tractors and other whims of his children. We finally leave the lab, and return to the house via a different path, a veritable biologist’s paradise. We arrive at a track. A passing tractor, pulling a trailer carrying 12 hundred-liter containers of gasoline, stops to offer us a ride.  

A man jumps down to ask Aura about me, an obvious outsider, before they let us up into the trailer, where a group of raspachines are sat on a pump, joking amongst themselves. Although Léder introduces me as a friend, they stare unblinkingly. In their eyes, the familiar fear and mistrust particular to this line of work.  

“Since the FARC stopped operating in these parts, it has filled up with mafia,” says Aura, quietly. 

Since they got involved in the coca paste business, Aura and Léder have had relatively few problems. They tell me this is because they are “legal” businesspeople, by which they mean that, unlike some paste producers, they don’t add salt to the final mixture to bulk it out. In time, those that do are inevitably discovered, and rarely survive. The same is done by the big buyers, who cut the cocaine with other substances like out-of-date medicines and laxatives, and then again by the smaller neighborhood buyers. Everybody wants to be a winner. In the end, the losers are the consumers and the environment. 

Léder and the other raspachines only know the small part they play in the business. Uneducated and living hand-to-mouth, they have only their own basic wants and needs in mind. Of the few million pesos earned from this sale, the family must save for gasoline for the next harvest (this includes police “taxes,” because it is impossible to transport 200 liters of gasoline without being seen); the scrapers’ wages; the transportation of supplies by horseback to the lab; and, with the rest, to live. In the end, this family is nothing more than a small and fragile link in the immense chain that continues to mark Colombia’s history.

 

 

He Defended the Woman Who Drowned Her Five Children — Then Dedicated His Life to Making Sure It Never Happens Again

Story by
Photos by Max Burkhalter
The notorious case of Andrea Yates was the first time many people – including George Parnham – had ever heard of postpartum depression. Sixteen years later, he’s working to help other mothers get the help they so desperately need.

Sixteen years ago, Andrea Yates summoned police after systematically drowning her five children in the bathtub of her Clear Lake, Texas, home. The 36-year old mother had telephoned her husband Russell “Rusty” Yates at NASA, where he worked as an engineer. Although it was only about ten a.m., she insisted he return home. Then she called police. Two officers arrived. Chaos ensued.

Like almost everyone else in the United States, Houston-based attorney George Parnham heard the news about the Yates family shortly after it happened in 2001.

“I told [my wife] ‘I wonder who is going to get that case?’” says Parnham.

A few hours later, his answering service relayed an urgent message. “I didn’t return the call right away,” says Parnham. “I knew this case would change the lives of everyone involved.” 

George Parnham in his office in Houston, Texas.

Now 77, Parnham sits behind the desk of his private office at his Houston law practice, dressed in an off-white suit and striped tie. He doesn’t look appreciably older than he did 16 years ago when his face appeared in news photos around the world. He still has the striking snow-white hair, closely-cropped white beard, and rimless glasses he occasionally peers over when making a serious point. 

A framed newspaper clipping hangs on the wall not far from his desk. The photo shows a distressed and tearful Yates seated at the defense table, flanked by Parnham and his partner Wendell Odom, both leaning in to comfort her. Yates’ eyes are closed and she is tightly clutching Parnham’s hand. 

Long before the Yates case, Parnham had built a national reputation as a go-to criminal defense attorney. He’s worked on high-profile murder cases, kidnappings, frauds, cases involving the estate of Howard Hughes, the widow of Lee Harvey Oswald, and countless others. He’s never had a client receive the death penalty, although over the years about six of his clients, including Yates, faced the possibility of that ultimate punishment.  

“I truly believe in the oath we take to defend clients to the best of our ability, with truth and honesty,” he says, leaning back in his leather chair in an office filled with photos and memorabilia including some from household-name entertainers, celebrities and clients. “I have never turned down a case. Well, perhaps once when I was a very young attorney.” 

Framed newspaper clippings show Parnham comforting Yates during her retrial in 2006.

He decided to answer the message requesting he defend Yates, and ended up doing much of the work pro bono. When he arrived at the jail the night of June 20, Yates’ family members and close friends greeted him, anxious to talk.  

He tried to quickly absorb and unravel the tumble of words pelted at him by Rusty Yates, Andrea’s mother Karin Kennedy, Rusty’s mother Dora Yates, and others who had gathered. 

He learned that overdoses, suicide attempts, postpartum depression (PPD) and psychotic incidents became commonplace after Yates married in 1993, had her five children in rapid succession, and lived an increasingly nomadic life. She joined her husband in following the teachings of a fire-and-brimstone street preacher who was said to have told her she was evil and her children were damned. Only killing them would keep them from burning in hell for eternity.  

After Yates’ family left, Parnham went to the small booth where Plexiglas separated him from his client. He leaned down so she could hear him through the blue grillwork speaker.

“Is there anything else I can do for you tonight, Andrea?” he asked.

Her response: “Don’t leave me.” 

Parnham sat down, making small talk for more than 30 minutes until Yates was calm enough to return to her cell. 

That meeting would change not only Yates’ life, but Parnham’s as well. Today, 16 years after the children’s deaths, national media and attorneys often contact him, asking for his opinion on cases involving women with PPD. He’s a featured speaker at many PPD training sessions for health care professional, lawyers, emergency responders, and the public. 

“When I got the call that night of June 20th, I really didn’t know anything about postpartum depression. Her case literally sparked an awareness of women’s mental health,” says Parnham. 

Newspapers, magazines and television shows around the world delved into the details of the Yates case. For many readers and viewers, it was the first time they had ever heard of postpartum depression. In the years that followed, PPD received more coverage, and celebrities including Brooke Shields and Courteney Cox began to speak openly about their own experiences with PPD. 

Parnham was particularly moved. Almost as soon as the first Yates trial ended, he began to travel throughout the U.S., speaking out about the need for more resources for women with PPD. 

Part of Parnham’s legal library.

“George was speaking to groups all over the country about it, but we wanted to do more to make sure women had screenings, education and support,” says his wife Mary Parnham, who has joined her husband in his office. Dressed in an elegant tan dress, heels and understated gold jewelry, she takes a seat in one of the upholstered guest chairs in front of her husband’s desk. 

Inspired by the Yates case, the Parnhams founded the Yates Children Memorial Fund (YCMF) three months after Yates’ conviction. Their main goal was to educate the public about warning signs and train professionals to screen women for postpartum depression so a Yates tragedy would not be repeated.  

“Mental health issues – even today – have such a stigma,” says Mary Parnham, the current chair of the YCMF and a board member of the Postpartum Support International Board of Directors. “You combine that with five dead children and people didn’t want anything to do with it.” 

The group’s lifeline came from Mental Health America (MHA) of Greater Houston. After talking to Mary Parnham by phone and repeatedly meeting with the couple, the group agreed to take the new nonprofit under its tent. Then things started to change. 

In 2003, the Texas House of Representatives passed the Andrea Yates Bill that mandates new mothers receive information about postpartum depression and resources. The YCMF was involved in launching a collaborative program with the City of Houston Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program to screen low-income mothers for perinatal depression, and outreach to federally qualified health centers to receive perinatal mental health training.  

George Parnham and his wife, Mary Parnham. Together they founded the Yates Children Memorial Fund (YCMF).

Countless other informational sessions, screenings and fundraising events continually increase awareness and diagnosis of postpartum illnesses. At last count, the Fund had enabled the training of 3,000 health care professionals and distributed more than 600,000 informational brochures. 

“What the Memorial Fund does has a huge impact,” says Tiffany Ross, director of Education and Outreach, MHA of Greater Houston, noting the organization’s work has helped spearhead legal and medical changes throughout the U.S. “It is a very, very big deal and has made a huge impact.” 

Thanks to the Parnhams’ efforts front-line staff and community groups regularly come to the organization seeking information about PPD. “Mary and George are incredibly passionate about women’s mental health and postpartum depression,” said Ross. “They are the realest [advocates] I have ever met.” 

Still, PPD remains a dire issue for many women. The Centers for Disease Control estimates between 11 and 20 percent of women who give birth have postpartum depression. Postpartum psychosis, which can follow PPD, as it did with Andrea Yates, impacts just over three percent of women, according to the Psychiatric Times 

Psychiatrist Rhoda Seplowitz, M.D. of Bellaire, Texas, says stereotypes keep people from taking postpartum depression seriously. Seplowitz talks about a recent case of a woman who told her physician she had thoughts of harming her child. A trip to the hospital, expedited by her physician, almost resulted in her commitment to a psychiatric hospital rather than needed treatment for postpartum illness. 

George Parnham.

“There is still work to be done but the YCMF has had an incredible impact,” she says. “There’s still a stereotype of who has postpartum issues. A lot of the residents don’t know much about Andrea because they were so young when it all occurred. It’s not until we mention she was a nurse at MD Andersen Cancer Center, right in Houston, that they really listen. She was a nurse. She had a good job. She led a full life. She wasn’t deranged.” 

Yael Israel, a clinical social worker in Arlington, Virginia, was a new mother when Yates was originally sentenced to life in prison. She remembers following the case and later understanding that she, too, had postpartum depression. She now helps other mothers break out of the mindset that postpartum depression is unique to them through her work. 

“There’s still such a stigma around postpartum depression. When you have a baby, you’re supposed to be happy. If you aren’t, you are pretending to be and not addressing your own needs,” says Israel. “There’s an element of self-care that is just not a priority.” 

Four years after founding the YCMF, Parnham led the way to have Yates’ conviction overturned. A 2006 retrial found her not guilty by reason of insanity. She was remanded to a state mental hospital. Parnham expects her to remain there the rest of her life. It’s her home now, he says. 

But Yates is far from abandoned. She meets with a select group of family and friends including the Parnhams. Yates spends some of her days creating greeting cards and sewing aprons that she sells anonymously to raise money she contributes to the Yates Children Memorial Fund. When she speaks to Parnham – who she always addresses as Mr. Parnham or Mr. P – she’s always interested in the news of the Fund. 

“I drive past the cemetery where the children were laid to rest and I take flowers. I know Andrea would like that,” says Parnham. “It’s stunning to think that the children could have died in vain had Andrea been executed. Nothing positive could have come out of this tragedy. The positive results are not due to anything I have done, but due to so many people who want to prevent such a future tragedy.”

 

 

The Violent, Lonely World of Myanmar’s Child Boxers

Story by
Photos by Aung Naing Soe
The brutal bloodsport Lethwei has caught fire – so much that parents are putting their kids in the ring.

“Let me introduce you to one fighter!” Tin Oo barks over the roar of the crowd and thumping hype music at a Lethwei gym in Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital. “Very experienced fighter!” he shouts.

It’s the second day of a weeklong festival dedicated to Lethwei, a brutal brand of kickboxing – and a national pastime in Myanmar. The sport calls for fighters to use their bare knuckles, and head butts are fair play. Throwing and choking are also par for the course. Fights are fast, exceptionally furious and typically don’t last long, with knockouts delivered swiftly.

Thet Oo coaches a young fighter named Phoe La Pyae in the ring.

Bloodied competitors mill around in between bouts in the hallway beside Tin Oo, a bald, boisterous man who works for the Lethwei Association, the sport’s governing body. He beckons to his prodigy: Shwe Hnin Si Luu Mike, or “Golden Rose Gangster.” The fighter is shy and sullen, dressed in a black baseball cap and t-shirt bearing the name of a local brewery. On his lower left arm, beneath the image of a clenched fist with a raised middle finger, is tattooed the word Fuck.

Shwe Hnin Si Luu Mike has fought in more than a dozen Lethwei matches for crowds of paying spectators. He is also 14 years old. His scarred limbs are spindly, showing little more than a hint of muscle.

Shwe Hnin Si Luu Mike, 14, poses for a portrait.

Trailing behind him is fellow fighter Sel Eain Zu, or “10th House Gangster.” He’s 12. “Ten matches!” Tin Oo says, by way of introduction. “Not losing – winning!”

The older boy pulls back the hair on his forehead to reveal a scar from an opponent’s elbow. He needed three stitches, but says he felt nothing at the time. “As soon as I get into the ring, all the fear goes away and I fight,” he says.

In Lethwei, champions are made young. Despite its incredible violence, bouts between children as young as ten, who can earn anything from $30 to $100, are common, especially in rural areas. With the minimum monthly wage in Myanmar hovering around $68, it’s quite a sought-after purse. For some families, a skilled Lethwei child fighter is a means of escaping poverty.

While the employment of child boxers in neighboring Thailand’s Muay Thai industry has come under some scrutiny in recent years, the practice goes on, relatively unchecked, in Myanmar. It’s only on YouTube, where clips show tiny children thrashing bony arms and legs, that commenters pour scorn on organizers.

Former champion fighter Daung Thel Ni – “Red Heart Peacock” – runs a training gym for kids across the river from Downtown Yangon in Twante township. It’s less than an hour’s drive from the heart of the commercial capital, but the landscape is rural; rice fields and sugar palms stretch into the distance. Many residents are desperately poor. Each year, during the hot and dry season, they line the road holding their hands out for donations of drinking water. Daung Thel Ni’s gym consists of a sheet of tarp draped over some bamboo poles.

A grizzled, straight-talking man in his late thirties, Daung Thel Ni comes from a family of Lethwei fighters. Both his father and brother, Thet Oo, also a trainer at the gym, were fighters, and he is teaching his son. Daung Thel Ni says he wants to shepherd the next generation of Lethwei champions.

“Some clubs are biased,” he says, spitting out red blobs of betel nut, the stimulant chewed across Asia. “They only train fighters who can pay money. Or who are successful. Twante used to be famous for fighting. Because of this unfairness there are only a few fighters [here] now.”

His trainees – all boys, between 11 and 20 years old – pay a portion of their earnings in return for coaching, food, and in some cases, free lodging. Other trainers take a fixed percentage of winnings, but Daung Thel Ni says he relies on donations from his students. “They can give me however much they want,” he says.

Most of the boys are from poor families, and many have dropped out of school. They spend their days shadowboxing and jumping on tires to build up muscle. They dream of becoming stars like the current open-weight champion Tun Tun Min, the son of two farmers who now earns tens of thousands of dollars per fight.

Young fighters training at the gym.

“I don’t want to be anything like an actor or singer, I just want to be a fighter,” says Phoe La Pyae, or “Mr. Moonlight,” a serious-looking 16-year-year old with big black eyes and a downy moustache. He grew up watching televised Lethwei matches with his older brother, who also trains at the gym. Their father died when they were small, and the income they make supplements their mother’s slender earnings as a fruit seller.

Phoe La Pyae is one of the few who hasn’t yet dropped out of school. He trains and then studies, often into the early hours of the morning. “My mother wants me to take the matriculation exam,” he says.

Daung Thel Ni himself left after elementary school. “My teachers used to see the scars on my face and they didn’t want me to fight, but they told me: ‘Will you keep studying or will you keep fighting?’” he recalls. “I left all my books behind and left school that day.”

He says he couldn’t stop the boys from doing Lethwei even if he wanted to. “There are some kids who cry because they can’t fight,” he says.

Nevertheless, the setup leaves room for exploitation. Daung Thel Ni posted a public advertisement inviting trainees to come and stay with him on Viber, a chat app popular in Myanmar. In many countries, that would be tantamount to child trafficking, and paying children to fight one another would be considered child labor. In Myanmar, where it’s still common for parents to send their children away to work, it’s thought of as more like an apprenticeship.

There are also questions about what happens when boys are injured in the ring. Participants in matches have to sign waivers indemnifying the organizers from any medical costs, so a serious injury could bring financial ruin on a family. And there are worries about brain damage. A recent study in Thailand found child boxers had lower IQ, correlating with the length of time spent boxing, as well as abnormalities in brain structure, including tears.

When asked how he treats injured children, Daung Thel Ni whips out a pungent brown paste. “If they break their bones, we don’t have Plaster of Paris, but we have our own traditional method,” he says. “It’s a mix of ginger and horse shit.”

A young fighter poses for a portrait at the gym.

A few days later, Phoe La Pyae prepares for his match in the Lethwei tournament in a backroom of the gym, alongside trainer Thet Oo and several of the trainees. Thet Oo wraps his hands in the white bandages worn by Lethwei fighters instead of gloves.

His mother, 45-year-old Aye Aye Win, sits on a cardboard sheet in the corner, dressed in a smart blue longyi. She says she doesn’t feel good. “I want him to win,” she says. “I’m worried that he will lose.”

Her other son, 20-year-old Daung Thway Nyi, smothers oil on his brother’s upper body. He offers some last-minute advice. “Just go forward, don’t be defensive. Don’t be afraid.”

Aye Aye Win watches in silence. “Actually I really wanted them to be educated, but this is what they chose, so I could do nothing but support them,” she says softly of her sons. “In the area there are a lot of young people addicted to drugs but they chose another life so that’s good and I’m supporting them.”

Phoe La Pyae is confident. “I think I will win for sure,” he says. “I’m not worried.”

The wait is almost over. Aye Aye Win finds a seat inside the auditorium. She swings her feet back and forth. After a few minutes, Phoe La Pyae walks up to the ring, bows down to pray, and hops in.

It’s over quickly. Phoe La Pyae flies at his opponent with a flurry of punches. He gets caught in a headlock. They fall to the floor. His opponent delivers a knockout blow. The judge starts counting to ten. The crowd chants alongside. Phoe La Pyae struggles to get up. Then he’s out.

Phoe La Pyae on the floor of the ring during a fight.

The trainer carries him out of the ring and his brother offers a swig of water. He looks crushed.

They unwrap the bandages covering his hands in the hallway. His lip is swollen. His brother wipes the blood off his face. They offer some gentle words of consolation.

“You know in sport there are only two things: win or lose,” says Thet Oo. “He will win the other matches.”

 

 

Inside the Colorado Mansion Where the Kittens of BDSM Run Wild

Story by
Photos by Kyria Abrahams
An eye-opening afternoon at The Chateau, with the fast-growing, feline sub-sect of the adult role-playing universe.

Somewhere in the northern stretches of the Colorado Springs suburbs, enveloped by trees, is a tony neo-Victorian house, painted sky blue with a white wraparound patio and a picket fence enclosing an expansive green yard. It’s a stunning Saturday in the middle of May, and there’s a party going on.

The roughly dozen women in attendance, most in their early twenties, are wearing an assortment of slip dresses, gowns, and corsets, all inspired by Marie Antoinette-era fashion. They recline on blankets in the grass, while in the parlor some sit delicately on upholstered chairs as a man plays classical piano. Other women clatter across the porch in high heels. The handful of men are dressed up too, in puffy shirts, vests, hats, and formal pants, shoes and riding boots.

The gathering’s been billed as a tea and cake party, but there’s free-flowing champagne and open use of marijuana by some. In most respects it appears to be a run-of-the-mill Colorado garden party – until you spot the furry ears and tails worn by all the females.

We are at The Chateau, a residence otherwise known as the Cat Girl Manor, and often called “the Playboy Mansion of the kitten play community.” Kitten play is a sub-sect of the BDSM universe, and, according to Chateau photographer Jeff Lawson, “It’s a whole lot more serious than regular cosplay,” when people dress up like fictional characters from pop culture. “They really want to embody the personality of a cat,” Lawson says, “and that’s really fun. It’s amazing how many ways they can use the word meow in a sentence, and you know what they’re saying.”

A group of kittens pose for a photo outside The Chateau residence in the suburbs of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Though there are some males in the community who will take on a kitten persona – donning ears, tails and collars – most that do are women, and the lengths to which they run with their alter egos vary.

“For me, being a kitten is all the time, even if I don’t have the ears on,” says Miss Jenni Kitten, 20, who, like all the other women on The Chateau grounds, asked to be referred to by her “performer name,” citing privacy concerns. Jenni, a lanky apprentice mechanic with jet-black hair and piercings in her nose, lower lip, and belly button, observes that some in the kitten play community are only comfortable in their kitten roles at events or in their respective bedrooms. But she has identified as a cat since she was in elementary school, when she thought, “If I believed hard enough, I could grow whiskers and ears and a tail.”

Jenni says she eventually discovered others who identified as kittens, as well as foxes, bunnies, ponies, and other animals. Today, Jenni more specifically calls herself an “alley cat.” “Other people [put] me in the ‘stray kitten’ category, because when you don’t have a master – or a ‘dom’ – you’re considered a stray,” she says. “But I don’t like thinking about it like that because I’m not lost. I want to be single; I like where I’m at.”

The term “master” is used throughout the BDSM community, but its definition is a complicated one. Though masters – who are males, while female masters are called “mistresses” – exert complete control over the lives of their submissive “slaves,” they are also tasked with taking care of them. In the kitten play community, some slaves may have been “collared” by a master, and might literally wear collars to signify such ownership.

I point out to Jenni that some charge women who are sexually submissive with pushing feminism back. “The thing about being a submissive,” she responds, “is that they really, truly have all the control.” During sexual encounters, she continues, “the master never actually does anything that the submissive does not want. Everything has to be communicated beforehand, and boundaries need to be respected.” As far as collaring goes, Jenni says for some it’s a big deal, a true display of care and trust so important that there are collaring ceremonies coordinated, similar to weddings.

There are numerous reasons why those in the kitten play community choose to personify felines. Some told me that they, like cats, feel as though they are cute, playful and soft. Others note that they possess an undeniably feline temperamental nature and a feistiness about them – or, as Lawson puts it, “They do claw, and they do scratch.”

“They’re very alluring, sleek creatures. They’re very beautiful in their own right; they command a sense of respect,” says the party’s hostess, Isibella Karnstein, of cats and, correlatively, kitten play participants. Karnstein is 28, busty and blonde, and she lives at The Chateau. Today she’s wearing an outfit featuring a wide white hat, stockings and big heels, as well as a blue corset that’s the same shade as her home. She throws around words like “sophisticated” and “refined” in outlining cats’ personalities as well, both real and pretend. This doesn’t mean that the women at The Chateau crawl around, purring incessantly – though there’s some of that.

Isibella Karnstein, madam of The Chateau, and her partner, Daniel.

Offering glimpses of heightened cleavage, the chatty kittens snap selfies for social media and formally pose for Lawson, the self-described Chateau “Cat Herder,” a title he earned for his ability to wrangle the kittens for photo shoots. Some of his images offer a hint of homoeroticism as the kittens cuddle and crawl, others just look like straightforward headshots – if not for the ears.

Karnstein essentially colors The Chateau as a sexy social club where like-minded, cat-tailed individuals can get together and enjoy themselves on a monthly basis. As the Chateau’s “madam,” Karnstein sees kittens as standouts in the BDSM community because of their sometimes-fierce independence. To illustrate her point, she poses a metaphoric question about real-life pet kittens: “Do you own the cat, or does the cat own you?”

Karnstein gravitated toward the BDSM and fetish community during her late teens, while still living just outside London, where she was born and raised. She’d attend parties at various clubs and marveled at how some people dressed very elaborately, like the sci-fi Victorian goths of the steampunk movement, in their top hats, tights and monocles. “I was wearing ears and nobody else was doing it, so I had nobody to hang out with,” Karnstein says, sitting in The Chateau’s parlor, champagne glass in hand. She then constructed the now-defunct website Kittenplay.net as a way to meet others who might share her predilection for dressing up as a cat. “Thousands of people came to the website. Obviously I was not alone; it was a real affirmation for me.”

In December 2014 she founded an online magazine called The Chateau, which is “dedicated to cat girls and the kitten play lifestyle,” as its Facebook page describes it. By then Karnstein had been living with her partner, Daniel, a 45-year-old entrepreneur in the aerospace engineering industry, outside Colorado Springs. The pair began opening up their estate to kitten play parties.

A kitten frolics out in the yard at The Chateau, approaching her gent.

“As a society we’re very sexually repressed,” says Kiri Branford, a prominent model for The Chateau magazine. “We’re not taught about sex topics; they’re taboo. I think if we have a more sexually liberated society, most people would find that they have some sort of fetish, and that their fetishes aren’t necessarily fetishes because they’re not uncommon.”

Branford – an attractive 23-year-old with bright eyes and Angelina Jolie lips, who by day is a buyer for a health food store – says being a kitten does not define her every waking moment. “It doesn’t normally happen while I’m at work, but then at home the feelings of wanting to be a kitten come and go,” she says. Branford has two female partners, one of whom is married to a man. “Sometimes I will go find my collar and bring it to my mistress and put it at her feet, or I will nuzzle her and purr. Or perhaps she decides to put my collar on, normally that kind of triggers it. Or she’ll refer to me as Kitten, and that often does the trick as well.”

“There’s kitty play to the extreme,” Miss Jenni Kitten says, “where they’re collared and restrained, and they only get to eat at certain times of day. They’re provided a food and water bowl, and they actually have to use a litter box.”

Jenni says she personally doesn’t partake in those activities, but concedes: “Food is very important to me. Not just buying me dinner, but physically feeding me.” She also says she has a butt plug with a cattail attached to the outer end – a staple in the kitten play community. “It’s mainly for the bedroom, and that’s what I do to identify with it, to go a little farther,” Jenni says.

Dave Mate, a representative of Purrfect Playmates – a U.K.-based e-commerce site catering to kittens around the world – says the business has steadily grown, with increased demand and online presence of the kitten community. The site offers nearly 30 different kinds of colorful tails, available with butt plugs as an add-on option. There are also pages on the site dedicated to upselling, urging buyers to customize their tails and ears with chains and charms and “a touch of sparkle.”

* * *

Attending her first Chateau party today is Belladonna, a 20-year-old with striking eyes that appear to change color – from light blue to gray to green – at various times of the day. She’s wearing a red and black corset with fishnet stockings that have holes throughout. “I wanted to portray the classic Victorian style, but with an edge,” she says, lightly laughing. There are also black-and-red ears puffing out atop her head, accessorized by a dainty, Romanesque gold-leaf crown, and she has a clip-on tail hanging from the back of her skirt.

A student at Western State Colorado University, where she’s studying graphic design and business, the Colorado Springs resident just had her online application to The Chateau community approved, allowing her to attend kitten play parties for free, have access to the corresponding Facebook group, and model for the magazine.

The kitten application to The Chateau requires four recent, professional-looking photos – selfies are not welcome – of the prospective model, who must be at least 18 years old. “We have no size or weight limit,” Karnstein asserts. “I do not believe in that. All I care about is how you are presenting yourself and if the look matches the magazine.”

There’s a written component to the model application as well, with a prompt that asks: “Why do you want to join The Chateau?” Karnstein says the response should highlight the kitten’s personality.

“I think there is an emphasis [in America] – at least for millenials and young girls – that being bitchy is a positive trait,” Karnstein says. “I’d really like to encourage a sisterhood that is actually friendly and, instead of bringing each other down, through gossip or whatever, we actually bring each other up.”

As Belladonna puts it: “You’re expected to uphold yourself as a member of The Chateau, which is all about elegance, grace, and, of course, kitten play.”

Karnstein says she receives an average of 900 applications per month, and of those she accepts about ten, who are awarded achievement collars for the number of parties they attend, the more they pose for the magazine, and for generally representing the brand favorably. By design, the models do not pose nude in The Chateau’s online magazine, which is released monthly and, according to Karnstein, has about 6,000 subscribers who pay for various tiers of access.

Sitting next to Karnstein in the parlor is “Sir Christopher,” a Denver-based artist who helps her organize events and who also writes for the magazine. “Playboy has been done, Penthouse has been done, Hustler has been done; what is there left when you expose everything?” he tells me. “What if you have a little more mystery? What if you have a little more elegance [and] make it more theatrical? That’s more appealing.”

Like each of the women I interview at the party, Belladonna speaks with noticeable self-assurance, and, like many in the BDSM community, she also has multiple romantic partners: a boyfriend, a girlfriend, and a master, each with a different relationship dynamic and “focus,” as she puts it. She tells me she’s invited a male friend today, someone she’s talked with about exploring a physical relationship.

“People ask, ‘How do you not get jealous?’ and of course [polyamorous people] get jealous,” she says. “It’s just like any other relationship; you’re going to have doubts, but if you’re communicating it will work out.”

Belladonna expresses frustration over the fact that polyamorous folk have “such a bad reputation,” saying, “It’s a bit of a sad truth, but our society does shame people who are more open with their sexuality, even though our media is saturated with sexual imagery. It’s very hypocritical.”

Body-shaming or “kink-shaming,” where a person puts down another for individualized sexual expression, is another concern for Karnstein and many others throughout the BDSM community. It can happen from within or be propagated by outsiders, especially on social media and in comments sections on the web.

“If anybody even throws around a word like ‘fat’ in the group, they’re gone,” Karnstein says. Like in any social construct, conflicts occur, and Karnstein says she’s sometimes played the part of peace negotiator with varying degrees of success. She’s also barred kittens from events and online community pages for – err – catty behavior. But Karnstein insists most of the kittens know bullying and all types of shaming are wrong, “and you get to see how empowering they are for each other,” she says.

For her part, Belladonna engages in activism work on her college campus, raising awareness about the LGBTQ community, and offering support to community members living throughout the small, surrounding city of Gunnison, Colorado, where such resources are scant.

* * *

The party at The Chateau begins to liven as more people arrive, and the music switches over to the industrial genre, pumped from a P.A. speaker on the porch.

Jerry, a tall, blue-eyed bald man with a narrow tuft of white hair between his lips and chin, arrives, draped completely in black. One by one almost all of the guests embrace the 53-year-old Colorado Springs native.

“I’ve known Isibella for six or seven years; we met at a steampunk ball, and eventually she invited me to a Chateau party,” recalls Jerry, who is soft spoken and works at a call center for the state’s health insurance marketplace. “I guess I did pretty well because I keep getting invited back.”

“Jerry” plays outside The Chateau with one of the kittens.

Jerry and the rest of the men at The Chateau are called “gents.” To have the pleasure of the kittens’ company, males are expected to provide the utmost respect toward them.

Sir Christopher, an avid reader of Gentleman’s Quarterly, says the types of men who should be part of the community are genteel, chivalrous, and trustworthy.

“We are extras,” Jerry says of the gents. “They have to not give off the creeper vibe.”

Karnstein says there’s a screening process for male guests at Chateau events. Gents are required to purchase tickets – there was a $100 fee for the Marie Antoinette tea and cake party. But if a model wishes to bring a boyfriend, Karnstein is “more than happy” to meet them and offer a kitten-plus-one. Other men can have a kitten vouch for them, or talk to Karnstein or Sir Christopher directly, sometimes in online chats or even in person over dinner. “I do pride myself on the safety of the girls,” Karnstein continues, “and creating a community where they can really be themselves and feel good about it. They can take off their clothes and run around, it’s not a problem.”

Jerry observes that he is “generally one of the older gentlemen who are invited,” and admits to being socially awkward, though the kittens help him “to get past that.”

“They know I’m a flirt,” he continues. “I am a bit of a dirty old man, obviously, but I know how to rein it in. I don’t ogle; I don’t stare. I try to be pleasant.” He says that he can also operate as a “safe person” for kittens who trust him, acting as a buffer between them and someone who is making them uncomfortable at a party.

Though Jerry doesn’t choose to identify as an all-out master, he has been a “daddy” to a kitten before, considering himself more of a “caregiver” to her than an overwhelmingly domineering figure. “Daddys,” or “Daddy Doms,” more strongly consider the emotional state of their submissives, and can act as a guide, confidant, and protector, as well as someone there to boost their confidence.

* * *

Aside from monthly parties at The Chateau, Karnstein also throws galas at clubs, mostly in Downtown Denver, some that are open to the public and others just for community members. From time to time she’ll host them at swinger clubs where sex might be on the menu. Such establishments are generally alcohol-free and require identification and completed club membership paperwork to gain entry. They’re also strictly for couples. All this keeps the swinger spots above legal foregrounds. A party at a private residence like The Chateau, on the other hand, can be an anything-goes affair.

But, Sir Christopher quickly chimes in, “It’s important to understand that we’re not an escort service or that we’re selling sex.”

“A lot of people perceive us as that,” Karnstein adds. “The look of [The Chateau] is in some ways very bordello-esque, with the corsets and all that stuff, but the majority of it is modeling, like Playboy.”

A kitten poses outside The Chateau during a kitten play party in May.

She recently formed a dance troupe that performs kitten-themed burlesque, or what they call “purrlesque.” Jeff Lawson, the “Cat Herder,” is the director. “I’m excited,” he says of the future of The Chateau. “Isibella’s events and parties are growing. I really want to get to a point where we can do a nationwide tour with the purrlesque and just have fun with it.”

“We do like to create an environment that is sexually positive for women, where they can express themselves however they want to,” Karnstein says, before adding: “I feel like a teacher sometimes, preaching safe sex and things like that. A lot of times girls don’t know about that.”

Karnstein says Chateau regulars will frequently get together – no ears or tails necessary – and do the same things as any other gaggle of friends: go out to eat or drink or see a movie. “There’s not just a sense of community,” she says, “there’s a bit of a sense of family, too.”

There have been incidents of stalking at The Chateau and other kitten play events, by both males and females. Karnstein says she’s had to ban such offenders from the social group, and says she even called the police on one man who was repeatedly asked not to show up at Chateau parties. Such incidents are quite unnerving, and in her mind ruin the party for, not only the target of the stalking, but also the friends obligated to console them.

* * *

The sun has set and The Chateau is crawling with kittens and gents. Belladonna’s guest puts on a fire-breathing show on the lawn. There are group toasts in the kitchen, one of which kitten Corinne Victoria, 24 and pregnant with her second child, observes, but does not partake in. Her husband walks up behind her and lightly scratches her upper back, as if to comfort her and say hello. She purrs back.

“Excuse me, Mr. Reporter,” is suddenly projected in my direction. It’s Chateau model Kitty Kameleon, whom I’d spoken to for a little while on the porch this afternoon. She told me she’s polyamorous and has three partners – two men and a woman. She has also been gifted miraculously large breasts by some wonderful god that has chosen to smile upon me at this moment. “Do you mind if I take off my corset?”

I assure her I have absolutely no issue with it, but a problem arises. In spite of her best efforts, she can’t release two final clips located just underneath her bust.

“Can you help me?” she asks.

I try, first pushing together the opposing sides of the corset, no different than she’d been doing a moment ago.

No luck.

I look her in the eyes and say, “Is it O.K. if I put my arm down the front and try and pull it together from the inside?” Apparently our candid talk a few hours ago helped formulate some trust for me, because she let me in. After a couple determined minutes – genuinely working to get the damn clips undone, and going out of my way to not betray her by groping her flesh – her boobs are freed. She scurries off, and carries about topless the rest of the time I’m in attendance. Later, I overhear her telling one gent that I was totally cool, and didn’t overstep my bounds.

“Belladonna” (center) sits with two gents in the parlor of The Chateau.

A few minutes later, hostess Isibella Karnstein appears, slowly walking down the winding staircase just to the right of The Chateau’s foyer. Many kittens and gents watch her in awe. She is a site to behold, now wearing a deep-red corset with criss-crossing, pink satin laces, garters, and thigh-high stockings. Her high heels are clear; her breasts are completely exposed save for pink pasties hiding her nipples.

She thanks me for coming to The Chateau and for my interest in the kitten play community.

She wishes me well, and, as a parting shot, says, “The party’s just beginning.”

 

 

My Secret Life of Shame With the Last Name ‘Fuks’

Story by
Illustrations by Vinnie Neuberg
Going through my childhood with a last name nearly identical to the mother of all curse words was utter torture. But only after my family changed it did the regrets really begin.

I was a serious child born to serious people.

In gym class at P.S. 100 – a school situated in one of the roughest areas of the South Bronx in New York City – two fellow fourth graders are taking turns smacking the back of my head while I attempt to complete our required 60 sit-ups.

This is far from the first time something like this has happened to me. By then I’d been physically abused on two coasts. I complain to the gym teacher.

Instead of punishing the delinquents, he imparts an aphorism: “Saddle a kid with a name like Fuks, in this neighborhood, and you’ll either break him or force him to develop one hell of a sense of humor.”

“What’s a sense of humor?” I ask.

He shakes his head in pity and walks away.

“Papa, the kids are bullying me because of our last name,” I tell my father, who’s of Russian descent, and Jewish, at home later that day.

“Why? Fuks is a good name. You should be proud!”

“Yeah, but everybody calls me ‘Fucks.’”

“Correct them. Tell them it’s pronounced Fooks, or Fyooks.”

“Do you even know how to pronounce our last name?” I ask.

“Yes. I know it’s not ‘Fucks’ and you should never let someone call you that.”

Naively, I heed his advice. The next day I make the mistake of correcting a student, who looks 35 and stands nearly six feet tall, on the pronunciation.

“It’s technically pronounced ‘Fooks.’”

“Well, it’s ‘Fucks’ now, muthafucka,” he replies. “You got a problem with that?”

“No problem at all. I agree, ‘Fucks’ sounds so much better. Let’s stick with that. Didn’t mean to disturb you.”

As a kid, the challenging last name compounded my many other issues. My pencil-neck – working against the laws of physics – propped up a disproportionately massive head, which was capped with a 1980s anchorman haircut. (Imagine the plastic helmet hair on a Lego action figure.) My ears possessed a wingspan so wide they practically flapped on windy days. Of course, none of these characteristics escaped the notice of my classmates, who reveled in torturing me over anything that made me stand out. I’m fairly certain I’m the only man in history to have had the honor of being branded with the sobriquet “Dumbo Fucks.”

My family lived in housing projects. Our apartment was on the 13th floor, which developers are known to avoid numbering as such for fear of bad luck. They must have figured: “These people will be living in the South Bronx. If they had any fear left in them, they wouldn’t be here in the first place.”

Mama still reminisces about how this was her favorite apartment – mostly because the rent was cheap. But she didn’t have to attend P.S.100 and, later, middle school at I.S. 131. She didn’t have to dodge rocks thrown at her head while walking home as kids yelled, “Fuck you, Fucks! You corny-ass muthafucka! Look at them kicks! You wearing old-man shoes, you dumb commie fuck!”

After witnessing the high value my peers placed on kicks, I experienced an epiphany: “Perhaps it’s not my last name, it’s the insufficient coolness of my footwear that’s at the root of my problems!”

Much to my surprise, I manage to convince my parents to buy me a pair of top-of-the-line, rich cobalt, high-top Filas – sneakers that carried a bit of cache in the ’80s.

The school is abuzz as I debut the Filas. Kids gather around me in admiration. In fact, three students are so smitten with the sneakers, they hold me down and snatch them right off my feet, leaving me to finish out the rest of the school day in socks.

“You’re fucked now, Fucks! You dumb commie bastard!”

Turns out it wasn’t the sneakers.

I wasn’t the only one being tortured for my moniker. My grandfather, whose first name happened to be Motel, made the unfortunate decision to start a limo business and name it “Motel Fuks Limo Corporation.”

“Say I just want the fucking without the motel or the limo?” some of the many prank callers would say to my befuddled grandparents. “Do I have to buy the bundle or is it à la carte?”

Why did my parents cling to Fuks for so long? Their hypothesis seemed to be: “Children who ridicule our son for our last name may be unique to the South Bronx.” Discussions of changing it were tabled until we carried out a proper field test with a move out of the neighborhood for a brief spell among the beach denizens of the Bay-Area city of Concord, California. There, as an eight-year-old, I experience what it’s like to be attacked by a mob of about a dozen third graders.

The group beating is incited by an innocent remark I make when a classmate snipes, “How come you’re Jewish? My momma says Jews killed Jesus and everybody should be Christian if they want to be good people.” I respond, “Screw you and screw your Jesus. What did Jesus ever do that was so great?”

Suddenly, a fist grazes my right temple, and I’m surrounded by a chorus line of pre-pubescent goons playing “Kick The Jew,” while a few others take turns pushing me around, tearing at my clothes. Eventually, I fall to the concrete floor, pick myself up, and launch into a race for safety behind our playground monitor.

Californians aren’t nearly as laid back as you’d imagine.

The move to Concord was a bust. Failing to gain a foothold due to the unemployment crisis, my parents resettled in the Bronx within a year, and we stayed put until I turned 13, when they were able to scrounge up enough money for a down payment on a modest cape, landing us in the predominantly white, status-chasing, middle-to-upper-middle-class Northern New Jersey suburb of Fair Lawn.

“We’re in a new town again,” my father says to me before he drops me off on my first day of school there. “You have a chance at a fresh start. Now, don’t fuck this up.”

Adjusting to Fair Lawn was its own special nightmare. By that point, I had marinated for such a long time in the Bronx, I became convinced I was black – and no one could tell me different.

The incongruity with my appearance is startling. Opening the door to homeroom class, I make my quasi-grand entrance sporting a mauve nightclub shirt adorned with shimmering streaks of silver sparkles, gray-colored dress slacks speckled with black dots – bearing more than a passing resemblance to a Dust Bowl tornado – and a brand new pair of Air Jordans, still holding out hope it was the sneakers that were the problem.

In what proves to be a futile effort to rebrand myself, I take to wearing a necklace touting my name in cursive gold letters: “Allan.” But as word spreads of my appearance, I once again gain infamy as “Fucks,” the biggest dork anyone has ever seen.

“The kids in Fair Lawn are worse than the ones in the South Bronx,” I say to my father a few weeks into living there.

The next morning, he slaps a pair of boxing gloves in my hands and brings me to the garage where he’s just hung a punching bag.

“Punch hard” are his only words to me.

Papa wasn’t exactly an avid reader of Dr. Spock.

* * *

By the time I was 16 my parents had been able to thoroughly test their hypothesis and reach the conclusion that kids all across the country, hailing from every income level, race, and religion, will verbally abuse you if your last name is Fuks.

Finally, Papa caves. A family meeting is called to make the big change. The only stipulation is that the new name must begin with the letter “F.”

“I bought a gold chain with an ‘F’ and I’m not returning it!” my father proclaims at the meeting. (You weren’t a real man in our family unless you wore an identifying chain.)

We throw a bunch of Irish “F” names in a hat because, as my mother says, the Irish are, for the most part, better liked than the Jews. She also felt that with our pale skin, most people wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.

One by one, we take turns picking them out.

“I got Flanagan!” says my younger sister.

“Mine says Flaggherty! Ooh, I love the sound of Flaggherty!” I exclaim.

“Tough shit,” my father says suddenly. “We go by majority – your grandmother, mother, and I picked out Finn, so from now on your name will be Allan Finn!”

To this day, I have no idea why we went through that barnyard raffle contest method of deciding our fates if the adult unit in the room had already chosen a name.

“Now don’t fuck this up!”

* * *

The most dramatic effect of the Finn outcome was on my grandfather, who also changed his first name to Michael, though he passed away shortly thereafter. Michael Finn was born a Jew and died an Irishman.

In my case, college becomes my tabula rasa: anonymity, a foreign experience. No one knows of my former last name outside of a few Fair Lawners, and no one cares. The trauma cuts so deep that I’m on the verge of tears when I’ve gone my entire first day on campus without hearing a single derisive comment. For the first time, I am invisible, which is what I thought I had wanted.

In actuality, it wasn’t invisibility I was seeking, but rather, notoriety on my own terms. Between my unchecked body dysmorphia, low self-esteem, and a paralyzing depression that had taken root in my college years, unbinding myself would prove a lifelong challenge. Maybe that’s why I gravitated to stand-up comedy. Getting onstage and exposing my demons granted me the opportunity to take this challenge head on, and enabled me to finally discuss the more painful aspects of my life, including my divorce, the death of a beloved friend, and the mistakes I’ve made that have cost me some of my most treasured relationships – none of which were at all based on my last name.

“Finn” was pulled out of a hat, and the absurdity of that was never lost on me. The more I ruminated on my original last name, and the reasons we changed it, the louder this strident voice grew within that said: “You’re whitewashing your past, your family name, and your true identity. When will you stop pretending to be someone you’re not?”

The first name change was a capitulation to bullies, xenophobes, and conformists. I rather like the idea of reclaiming it. So I did.

Reverting back to it has been strange and surreal – the memories the name summons are far from pleasant. Yet, there’s a certain gratification to seeing my real name on a comedy lineup. I’m no longer hiding from others or myself.

Fuks is the name that was handed down to me from a long line of tough, proud people who survived discrimination, pogroms, and the Holocaust. If someone doesn’t like it, tough shit. I don’t give any Fuks.

 

 

How a Hard-Luck Horse and His Jamaican Trucker Owner Became Million-Dollar Champs

Story by
Photos by Lili Holzer-Gier
Meet Gaston Grant, one of the very few black owner-trainers in horseracing—and almost certainly the only one who also works full-time at UPS.

The bugle blows at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York. The ordinarily sparsely populated bleachers are fuller than usual today. A small crowd of racehorse owners and their families gather in the paddock below the stands. Bottle blondes, here for the first time this season, wearing seven-inch platform heels and stretchy pastel dresses, shiver next to their balding husbands in the unseasonable April chill. Curious weed smoke from a small cluster of Jamaican men, dressed in white suits and Nikes, wafts over the crowd of seersucker and Barbour jackets waiting for the horses to arrive. They have all come to watch the biggest race of the day: the Wood Memorial, a qualifying run for the Kentucky Derby, and the last big race of the season at Aqueduct. But it will be the Carter Handicap – the race just preceding the main event – that provides the most excitement today.

Green Gratto, an unusually large thoroughbred, enters the paddock. Few notice the seven-year-old whose odds for winning the $400,000 purse, against the four- and five-year-old favorites, are listed at 54-1.

Gaston Grant, 54, who co-owns Green Gratto with his brother Anthony, walks beside the horse. Grant looks uncomfortable in the brown suit he wears for the occasion. He watches the horses move in a circle around the crowd as the jockeys hoist themselves up onto their saddles.

Gaston Grant walks Green Gratto at the Belmont Park stables.

This will be Green Gratto’s 53rd career start, about twice as many races as most horses run in a lifetime. He recently lost the Tom Fool Handicap – a less competitive race on this same track – coming in seventh.

But Gaston Grant, a Jamaica-born New Yorker who trains his horse every morning before going to his day job as a driver for UPS, believes that Green Gratto has what it takes to win. Anthony Grant, 63, agrees. When asked about why the brothers entered Green Gratto in such a challenging race, he turns his palms up to the sky, smiles, and says, “You never know what can happen.”

Men in baseball caps and workman’s boots press against the rails of the grandstands, flicking cigarette butts and clutching folded-up racing programs in their free hands. The stands are built for over forty thousand, but these days races typically draw fewer than two thousand. Today, the spectators number ten thousand, but it feels like more.

Sonny Taylor, 79, walks up to Anthony Grant and says hello. A racing judge, Taylor has worked at Aqueduct since 1964. “I’ve been here since before they allowed people like us here,” he says to Grant, referring to black Americans. Leaning in close as though telling him a secret, he adds: “But I stayed.”

Those who remember the track at its peak tell stories of packed, chandeliered dining rooms, rich Manhattanites, and celebrity sightings. But years ago the top East Coast horses migrated south to Florida for the winter, taking the money and prestige with them. Aqueduct was left with a small crowd of regular gamblers from the outer boroughs, mostly older Asian and black working-class men, who ride the subway here, carrying bagged lunches and thermoses filled with coffee. It’s not uncommon to find a crumpled receipt for a thirteen-cent bet discarded on the floor.

Gaston Grant was fifteen when he first came to the Aqueduct with a father he barely knew. The elder Grant had left Jamaica and his family for Brooklyn when Gaston was little, with the hopes of establishing a better life away from the violent crime of Kingston. As a teenager, Gaston resented having to leave Jamaica for New York. But, after growing up accompanying his uncle to the local racetrack in Kingston each weekend, Aqueduct in Queens offered something familiar. The father and son soon shared a love for betting on racehorses – a national pastime in Jamaica.

“When that bugle blow, everybody there,” says Grant of the horseracing scene in Jamaica. It’s like religion.

Gaston Grant

Aqueduct sits adjacent to JFK airport, and the roar of low-flying jets is a constant reminder of Grant’s first dream: being a pilot. A certified flight instructor, he flew any chance he could. He loaded delivery trucks by day, and spent nights flying small charters carrying dead bodies.

“Up there, you can control your own destiny.”

But he never could quite get the flying job he wanted, and couldn’t shake the suspicion it was because he was a black pilot in a white industry. Grant resigned himself to a life working on the ground.

In 2000, Grant was no longer satisfied just betting on horses and craved the rush he once felt flying. He decided to learn more about racing. He began working for a local trainer, Peter Chin, walking sweaty horses after a race to cool them off, an entry-level position in the racing world. Chin mentored Grant, who soon moved up from “hot-walking” to become a groom, helping to care for horses and prepare them for races.

Six years ago, Grant was visiting a farm in New Jersey with Chin, when in the distance he saw a tall, dark yearling and thought to himself, “That horse is something special.”

Nobody else at the farm believed that. The young horse was an unglamorous New Jersey thoroughbred, one of two left for sale at the end of the day. The owner wanted to unburden himself from the cost of feeding the lanky yearling that would never be a fine racehorse. He offered Grant the animal for free.

Grant called him “Gratto” for his childhood nickname derived from his love for Jamaican round bread by the same name, and “Green” for the money he hoped the horse would win.

He arrived at the barn behind Aqueduct each day at 4:30 a.m. to exercise Green Gratto before heading to work as a UPS truck driver. He trained the horse himself, unofficially at first. He was one of the only owners in the barn who trained his own horse while maintaining a full-time job outside the track. After years of working in the stables and studying the racing rules, Grant received his trainer’s license in 2015.

His brother Anthony, a quiet city contractor, often came to the Aqueduct with Gaston. They would stand behind the painted rail, their arms crossed against the early morning chill, and watch Green Gratto run as the sunrise glimmered on the stadium windows.

Grant with Green Gratto in his stable at Belmont Park.

When Gaston bought Green Gratto, “It wasn’t a question,” he says, that his elder brother Anthony would be co-owner. Anthony, who prefers a tweed hat and glasses to Gaston’s Yankees cap, stands in the background of photographs. Though Gaston would assume the horse’s training duties, they shared equally in the expense, as well as in hope for victory.

When Green Gratto began racing at age three, the year a horse typically emerges as a talent, he consistently placed in the back of the pack. He struggled with leg problems that stopped him mid-race. A veterinarian, moved by Gaston Grant’s optimism and work ethic, performed procedures on Green Gratto for reduced rates.

Throughout, Green Gratto had personality. The horse demanded to be noticed, and bit anyone he didn’t think was paying close enough attention to him. If a trainer came near his head with a bridle before Gratto was ready, he would aim front-leg kicks at their shins.

“If he was a human, he would be a thug,” says Grant, pulling his hand back from Green Gratto’s neck and narrowly avoiding a nip on the arm. “He’s a fighter, not afraid of anything. Like Mike Tyson.”

While horses are ordinarily willing to share space with other animals, Grant frequently had to clean pulverized pigeons from Green Gratto’s stall. The birds started avoiding that side of the barn.

Still, Grant was proud to walk his horse to the paddock, where he was surrounded by other owners who never had to worry about affording feed, or whether there would be enough left at the end of the month to save for their daughters’ college tuition. He knew that some day, Gratto would show he had what it takes and the other owners would be in awe.

He did the stable work himself, feeding, hot walking, and cleaning the stalls, which cost about $400 a week for one horse, not including $150 for food and bedding.

Grant talked to Green Gratto like an old friend, telling him, “You’re going to be someone.” Brushing the horse’s coat each morning, he learned every dimple of every muscle on Green Gratto’s body. He mucked stalls with the grooms, negotiated mounts for races with the jockey agents, and filled out entry paperwork with the other owners. When he got home, his wife, who hated the way his clothes smelled at the end of the day, asked about “his donkey.”

“It’s not a gimme kind of sport,” says Grant, his brow furrowing as though remembering every minute of effort, each disappointing race that ended in cleaning an inch-thick layer of track mud from Green Gratto’s chest.

* * *

There are very few black owners in horseracing. Besides Grant, most race fans can only name one other – Charlton Baker, a veteran horse trainer who stables at the prestigious Belmont track. Those who don’t know Grant often mistake him for a betting man or a groom, dressed in an unzipped puffy jacket and the same Yankees baseball cap.

Jeffrey Sammons, an African American history professor at New York University who specializes in sports history, says, “When Jim Crow was hardening in other areas of American life, sports were not exempt.” In the 1800’s, blacks were not just the best jockeys in American racing, but expert horse trainers. But, Sammons adds, “Blacks were run out of horseracing as jockeys and trainers at the turn of the twentieth century.”

Meanwhile, the financial barrier has long prevented more black fans from getting involved as owners. “Blacks are disadvantaged in capital intensive sports,” says Sammons. Owners of good horses are typically affluent. The financial investment can be prohibitive for those without abundant excess income, and the sport has never been an easy way to make money.

“An average trainer loses ninety percent of the time,” says jockey agent Winston Heslop.

But Grant has always been a betting man.

As Green Gratto’s losses added up, a pattern emerged. The horse would always break strong, but if another edged in front of him in the final stretch, he gave up and ran the rest of the race in the back of the pack. He did win some small purses, but couldn’t quite take home the titles Grant knew his horse was capable of.

Two years ago, after Green Gratto lost another big race by a nose in Saratoga, a jockey named Kendrick Carmouche approached Grant in the barn. “Your horse couldn’t see the other horse coming,” Grant remembers the jockey telling him. Carmouche believed that if the horse could see what was going on behind him, Green Gratto would never let another horse pass him. He showed Grant how to drill holes in the sides of Green Gratto’s blinkers to give the horse enhanced peripheral vision.

Green Gratto placed second in his next race at Aqueduct. Grant and Carmouche then switched to blinkers with low sides, called “cheaters,” that give a horse full-peripheral vision.

Grant “hotwalking” Green Gratto.

Carmouche, who is also black, volunteered to ride Green Gratto, and in their first race in 2015 they placed second, winning a $70,000 purse. In their next race, a few weeks later, they placed first in the $250,000 Fall Highweight Handicap.. The horse soon became known for his grinding style and stamina. Green Gratto began to race more frequently, and placed more consistently, than any other horse in the barn.

If a racehorse wins a major a purse that pushes lifetime earnings over one million dollars, the horse is called a millionaire. Green Gratto began April 2017 with just over $860,000 in prize money.

Grant reinvested his earnings back into the barn every month, and continued to drive his UPS truck. Despite their success, many of Green Gratto’s races were uncomfortably close. He was fast, but stubborn, and wouldn’t pass other horses if they got ahead of him early in a race, according to Carmouche. Grant’s strategy was simple: break fast, get out ahead, and hope Green Gratto would fight to stay there.

* * *

The starting gates fly open for the Carter Handicap at Aqueduct. Thirty-six hooves crash into the dirt as horses and jockeys thunder down the track. Green Gratto stretches long and pulls his way forward, through the crush of horses trying to find their way to the inside track. His powerful head thrusts as he moves ahead of the horse beside him, the favorite, Unified, and pulls in front of the pack.

Grant can hardly believe what he’s seeing as the announcer cries, “A long shot leads the way!”

Green Gratto holds onto his lead comfortably, and runs a length ahead of Unified to the halfway point. But as he rounds the final turn, Unified and another top-ranked horse draw up behind him.

Heading into the straightaway, Unified makes his move. An endurance horse, he still has one final acceleration left, while Green Gratto is beginning to struggle to hold his pace. Unified pulls to the outside, and begins to gain speed.

There is a barely perceptible turn of Green Gratto’s head as he catches sight of Unified pulling up past his flank. He pushes harder, his neck reaching out toward the finish line. Unified passes his shoulder, then his neck. Green Grotto stretches out his nose.

The crowd erupts, shouts and expletives blurred together in a deafening roar. Green Gratto has won by a head, a distance barely perceptible from the bleachers above.

The announcer bellows, his own excitement for the underdog, “Green Gratto did it! Green Gratto shocked them!”

Gratto has won his first Grade 1 stakes race, with a $400,000 purse.

Jamaican fans in the grandstands pump their fists in the air and scream until their throats burn. Racing officials in suits cross their arms and shake their heads. “Extraordinary,” they mutter.

“It’s hard to explain how rare this is,” says Tauno Vannucci, a racing official at NYRA . “For a little guy to get a horse this big-time. It just doesn’t happen. It’s like winning the lottery.”

In the winner’s circle, reporters swarm Grant, asking him how it feels to own a horse that has just become a millionaire.

But Grant is not surprised his humble horse from New Jersey has pulled through to beat such tremendous odds.

Only his brother Anthony, standing behind the photographers snapping frantic pictures of the tired horse and his overwhelmed owner, gives any indication there had been a flicker of doubt Green Gratto would be successful that day.

“On the final furlong we are a little out of our league,” he says, tears leaking out of the corner of his eyes. “But the good Lord take us home.”

 

 

